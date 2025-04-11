BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets new records with ‘Ruby’ and Apple Music Chart dominance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie continues to make waves in the global music scene, becoming the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs charting on Apple Music’s Global Top 100 for an entire month as of April 9, 2025. The milestone was achieved through her hit singles Like Jennie and Mantra.

Mantra, Jennie’s first English digital single, was released on October 11, 2024, under her own label, ODD ATELIER, with distribution by Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records. Meanwhile, Like Jennie—released in early 2025—serves as the title track of her debut studio album, Ruby.

JENNIE becomes the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs spend a full month on Apple Music's Global Top 100, achieving this feat with "Like Jennie" and "Mantra". pic.twitter.com/2OVX4J6dY1 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) April 8, 2025

Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ Hits No. 7 on Billboard 200, Breaks Records in South Korea

Released on March 7, 2025, Ruby marked Jennie’s first full-length studio album following her departure from YG Entertainment in 2023. The album, distributed by Columbia Records and unveiled through ODD ATELIER, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 56,000 units in its first week in the U.S. It also made a powerful impact in South Korea, selling over 660,000 copies in its debut week according to Hanteo Chart—setting the record for the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop female soloist in 2025.

In the UK, Ruby climbed to No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart, solidifying Jennie’s international dominance.

A Star-Studded Album with Global Sound

The 15-track album showcases Jennie’s versatility, with collaborations featuring some of the industry’s biggest names, including El Guincho, Diplo, Mike Will Made It, FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis. The tracklist includes:

1. Intro: Jane (with FKJ)

2. Like Jennie

3. Start a War

4. Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)

5. With the IE (way up)

6. ExtraL (feat. Doechii)

7. Mantra

8. Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)

9. Zen

10. Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

11. F.T.S

12. Filter

13. Seoul City

14. Starlight

15. Twin

Global Recognition and Tour Success

Jennie kicked off her Ruby promotional world tour on March 6, 2025, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Seoul. Her global appeal was further recognized when she was honored with the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards—becoming the first Korean soloist to receive the title.

She also made a strong mark at the 2024 MAMA Awards, winning four awards, including Best Dance Performance Female Solo for You & Me, Best Collaboration, Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance, and Fans’ Choice Female Top 10.

With historic chart placements, record-breaking sales, and growing international acclaim, Jennie has firmly established herself not just as a K-pop icon, but as a global music powerhouse.