Delhi Indie Project revives 'Main Teri Yaad' with stunning female vocals in new reprise

MUMBAI: The Delhi Indie Project, recognized for its remarkable versatility and innovative sound, recently released their latest single, "Main Teri Yaad," an enchanting female rendition of their original piece. This captivating version features the mesmerizing vocals of Srijita Konar, with lyrics and composition by Ashish Chauhan, bringing fresh energy to this heartfelt track.

While the original "Main Teri Yaad" was beautifully filmed against the stunning landscapes of Kashmir, the Reprise version was shot in the breathtaking valleys of the Lahaul and Spiti District in Himachal Pradesh. The new visual aesthetic, combined with Srijita Konar's enchanting vocals and the outstanding music production by the Delhi Indie Project, enhances the emotional depth of the song, making it a must-listen for fans and music lovers alike.

Ashish Chauhan, the founder of Delhi Indie Project, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “The experience of filming the song in Himachal was truly remarkable. Despite the temperature at the location plummeting to -8 degrees Celsius, the dedicated team maintained a positive attitude throughout the process. This marks my first original collaboration with Srijita, and I am extremely excited for the release.”

The Delhi Indie Project continues to stand out in the music scene with its unique blend of genres, encompassing Indie, Bollywood, Indian Classical, Folk, and Punjabi music, seamlessly fused with Western elements like Jazz, Blues, Rock, Funk, and Latin styles. Their diverse musical repertoire has enchanted audiences at various venues both in India and around the globe.

Having performed over 800 shows, the band has made their mark at prominent festivals such as the South Asian Band Festival, Delhi International Arts Fest, and the Dubai Festival. In past collaborations, they have shared the stage with esteemed artists including Indian Ocean, Parikrama, Euphoria, Shilpa Rao, Shruti Pathak, and Mrigya, showcasing their ability to resonate with a wide range of musical styles and audiences.

"Main Teri Yaad Reprise" is now available on all major music platforms, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its evocative melodies and rich musical tapestry.