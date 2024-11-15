RadioandMusic
News |  15 Nov 2024 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Hoopr unveils "Khoobsurat" by Outsky: A captivating fusion of drum, bass and soulful vocals

MUMBAI: India’s premier music licensing platform, Hoopr, has announced the release of "Khoobsurat" by Aditya Mishra, known artistically as Outsky. This powerful track exemplifies Outsky’s vocal finesse and emotional depth, pairing his silky, soulful voice with a hard-hitting Drum & Bass beat. Produced by Neosky, "Khoobsurat" weaves a tapestry of soundscapes that elevate the lyrics and melody, creating an immersive musical experience that leaves a lasting impact.

Outsky’s journey from acoustic gigs to full-fledged music production has been marked by a personal exploration of sound and storytelling. Starting with intimate live performances, he brought fresh interpretations to familiar melodies, developing his unique style and honing his ability to connect deeply with audiences. This passion for music and self-expression has led him to evolve as a singer, songwriter, and music producer, a progression beautifully reflected in "Khoobsurat."

The track "Khoobsurat" has already resonated with audiences, being featured on Spotify’s Fresh Finds India playlist, where Outsky’s image graces the cover. This recognition underscores his rising influence in the music scene, blending his authentic narrative style with contemporary beats to reach a wide audience. The addition of Neosky’s production expertise provides a compelling backdrop, allowing Outsky’s emotive lyrics to shine.

Reflecting on his creative journey, Outsky shares, “Khoobsurat is a reflection of my own growth as an artist. It’s a track that brings together my love for impactful beats and lyrical depth, something I hope listeners will connect with on a personal level.
His previous work with Hoopr, which includes tracks like Vibin’, Udd Raha Main, Thehra, and Jaadui, has cemented his reputation as an artist to watch in the Indian music landscape.

Hoopr’s Co-founder and CEO, Gaurav Dagaonkar, expressed his excitement for Outsky’s latest release: “Khoobsurat is a testament to the talent and artistic expression that Outsky brings to the table. His dedication to blending soul-stirring lyrics with high-energy beats aligns perfectly with Hoopr’s vision of delivering innovative and emotionally resonant music. We are thrilled to see how fans respond to this incredible track.”

Bhumika Shukla, GM-Music at Hoopr, added, “With Khoobsurat, Outsky has created a piece that’s both evocative and invigorating. The fusion of Drum & Bass with his smooth vocals offers listeners something unique, and we’re excited to witness how it resonates across various platforms.”

"Khoobsurat" is now available for licensing exclusively on Hoopr and can be streamed on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, and Instagram. This track promises to be a memorable addition to any playlist, offering an unforgettable blend of rhythm and soul for listeners everywhere.

Listen to Khoobsurat:

. Hoopr: Khoobsurat on Hoopr

. Spotify: Khoobsurat on Spotify

. Apple Music: Khoobsurat on Apple Music

. JioSaavn: Khoobsurat on JioSaavn

. Amazon Music: Khoobsurat on Amazon Music

