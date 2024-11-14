Whisky of Blood new video 'Baby Revolution' off new album 'Diablesse Of Revolution' out now!

MUMBAI: Whisky Of Blood is a band born from the desire to return to the roots of 80s rock, describing their sound as rock'n'roll, full of melodies, powerful, and funny. Today, they share their latest music video "Baby Revolution" off their new album "Diablesse of Revolution" released this past September from Rockshots Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Staffan Karlsson (Arch Enemy, Dream Evil) plus features guests Chris Holmes (Ex-W.A.S.P., Mean Man) and Steff Rabilloud (Rising Steel, Urgent).

Video - https://youtu.be/hPPh8WUSaZU

Recommended for fans of Bang Tango, Mötley Crue, Wasp, Cinderella, D.A.D.

Album Order - https://shop.rockshots.eu/en/home/6948-whisky-of-blood-diablesse-of-revolution.html

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/4ft0V6O

Track Listing:

1. Nothing More

2. Baby Revolution

3. Crazy Zone

4. Diablesse Of Love

5. Minister Of God ft. Chris Holmes

6. Hater Motherfucker ft. Steff Rabilloud

7. Boogie Girl

8. Ten Pearls Of Rock'n'roll

9. Pussy Beer

10. Magic Fire Water

Whisky Of Blood Line Up:

Lord Whisky: Vocals, Guitars

Phil The Animal: Guitars, Backing Vocals

Swindler: Bass Guitars, Backing Vocals

King Of Ricqles: Drums, Backing Vocals