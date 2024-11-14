From Rap to Indie Beats: Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Maninder Bhuttar and The Yellow Diary to electrify Horn OK Please 2024

MUMBAI: Delhi's largest food festival, presented by TOPS and co-powered by Coca-Cola and Voods Lifestyle, returns for its 13th edition. This festival brings an extensive lineup of food, music, and entertainment, with top performances from renowned artists like Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Maninder Bhuttar, and The Yellow Diary. Attendees can enjoy diverse cuisines, fully stocked bars, and a beer garden, along with family-friendly activities and immersive experience zones.
Highlights:
. Over 100 food brands featuring a variety of cuisines (Indian, Mexican, Japanese, Mediterranean, Thai, Italian, etc.).
. Specially curated dishes by Presenting Partner TOPS.
. Exciting live performances across multiple genres including rap, hip-hop, and Punjabi music.Enjoy an exciting lineup featuring rap, hip-hop, Punjabi, indie, and more, with live performances by popular artists like Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Maninder Bhuttar, and The Yellow Diary.
. Dedicated kids' zone with activities like face painting, glitter art, and bouncy castles.
. Shopping from homegrown brands and Instagrammable photo booths.
Dates: November 16-17, 2024
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 14, New Delhi
Timings: 12 Noon - 10 PM
Price: 599 onwards
Ticket Link: Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 13.0 | Food Fest Event in Delhi
About Horn OK Please
Horn OK Please is Delhi’s premier food and music festival, bringing together the best of food, entertainment, and cultural experiences in one exciting event. Since its inception, the festival has been dedicated to showcasing the vibrant flavours of the city, creating a memorable experience for festival-goers of all ages.
