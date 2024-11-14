Montreal's Mad Parish unveil album teaser for epic progressive NWOTHM concept album 'The Dust Of Forever' comic book out January 2025

MUMBAI: Montreal, Canada's heavy metal visionaries Mad Parish announce they will be releasing their highly anticipated concept album “The Dust Of Forever" this coming January 2025. This forthcoming ambitious project marks a new pinnacle in the band's decade-long journey. “The Dust Of Forever” is not just an album; it's a multi-faceted experience that pushes the boundaries of heavy metal storytelling. Spanning 21 tracks, the band's second full-length weaves an original narrative following Joe, an immortal protagonist caught in a universe-threatening cataclysm. The band shares how the album came to be:

“The album has interesting origins. A song from our first album 'Procession' was inspired by a comic book. After guitarist Bob Eaglesham joined the band, he mused about what would happen if this priest from the comic discovered that he was immortal, and the song “The Dust Of Forever” was written. Once we started writing some more songs we discussed what kind of album to make next. That is when we came upon the idea of expanding this world we were writing about, and making a concept album.”

Going full-on, epic prog and NWOTHM metal was a big challenge for Mad Parish and they set out to write a story that they would tell through the songs, and decided to create a companion comic book entitled "The Experience Hunter Chronicles" to accompany the album. Creatively, this is the most adventurous thing they’ve done to date.

From the opening “Prophecy” to the climactic “Hail To The Hunter”, listeners will be taken on an immersive journey through a richly imagined world. The story record showcases Mad Parish's evolution, blending their NWOBHM-inspired roots with progressive rock structures, 70's rock swagger, 80's new wave textures, and even hints of classical and jazz. This eclectic mix results in a sound that's uniquely Mad Parish – heavy, melodic, and deeply atmospheric. It is recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne and Rainbow.

“The Dust Of Forever" is due out on January 31, 2025, and will be available digitally plus CD and Vinyl along with a limited edition comic book via their Bandcamp at https://madparish1.bandcamp.com.

Comic Book Credits:

Story - Josh McConnell

Artwork - Niall Skinner

Editing - Rahl Stafford

Design - Maximus Rex

Track Listing:

1. Prophecy - 1:30

2. Defecther - 4:32

3. Possess The Child - 4:45

4. Outerest In Irisius - 1:34

5. Ouen Formation - 6:35

6. Hunted - 1:51

7. Astra T.R.A.Z (Tower Reformatory Asteroid Zone) - 4:42

8. Transmission #1 Dream On - 1:40

9. Resistius - 6:44

10. Aeternal - 1:44

11. An Age To Quell - 4:05

12. Transmission #2 - Will Of God - 2:04

13. Loched - 3:24

14. Cathedron Wakes - 5:37

15. Book of Rites - 1:06

16. Bishop's Tomb - 3:32

17. Transmission #3 - Baz Raa Luum - 1:46

18. The Experience Hunter - 5:04

19. Trajectory: Tantus - 2:02

20. The Dust Of Forever - 5:11

21. Hail To The Hunter - 1:01

Album Length: 1:10:40

Album Band Line Up:

Josh McConnell - Lead Vocals, Guitars, Bass (Track 8)

Bob Eaglesham - Guitars, Vocals, Bass (Track 18), Drums (Track 18), Keyboards (All Tracks except 8, 12, 15, 18, 19)

Andre Bisson - Keyboards (All Tracks except 1, 4, 6, 10, 12, 17, 21), Piano (Track 15)

Peter Mika - Keyboards (2nd keyboard solo on Resistius Track 9)

Patrick Latreille - Bass (All Tracks except 8, 18)

Paskal Belanger - Drums (Track 2,3,5,7,9,13,14)

Gopal Devanathan - Drums (Track 11, 16, 20)

Tony Spina - Drums (Track 12)

Jeff Louch - Piano (Track 12)

Live Band Line Up:

Josh McConnell - Vocals

Bob Eaglesham - Guitar, Vocals

Aaron Carbray - Guitar

Andre Bisson - Keyboards

Gino Laposta - Bass