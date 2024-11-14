Montreal's Mad Parish unveil album teaser for epic progressive NWOTHM concept album 'The Dust Of Forever' comic book out January 2025
MUMBAI: Montreal, Canada's heavy metal visionaries Mad Parish announce they will be releasing their highly anticipated concept album “The Dust Of Forever" this coming January 2025. This forthcoming ambitious project marks a new pinnacle in the band's decade-long journey. “The Dust Of Forever” is not just an album; it's a multi-faceted experience that pushes the boundaries of heavy metal storytelling. Spanning 21 tracks, the band's second full-length weaves an original narrative following Joe, an immortal protagonist caught in a universe-threatening cataclysm. The band shares how the album came to be:
“The album has interesting origins. A song from our first album 'Procession' was inspired by a comic book. After guitarist Bob Eaglesham joined the band, he mused about what would happen if this priest from the comic discovered that he was immortal, and the song “The Dust Of Forever” was written. Once we started writing some more songs we discussed what kind of album to make next. That is when we came upon the idea of expanding this world we were writing about, and making a concept album.”
Going full-on, epic prog and NWOTHM metal was a big challenge for Mad Parish and they set out to write a story that they would tell through the songs, and decided to create a companion comic book entitled "The Experience Hunter Chronicles" to accompany the album. Creatively, this is the most adventurous thing they’ve done to date.
From the opening “Prophecy” to the climactic “Hail To The Hunter”, listeners will be taken on an immersive journey through a richly imagined world. The story record showcases Mad Parish's evolution, blending their NWOBHM-inspired roots with progressive rock structures, 70's rock swagger, 80's new wave textures, and even hints of classical and jazz. This eclectic mix results in a sound that's uniquely Mad Parish – heavy, melodic, and deeply atmospheric. It is recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne and Rainbow.
“The Dust Of Forever" is due out on January 31, 2025, and will be available digitally plus CD and Vinyl along with a limited edition comic book via their Bandcamp at https://madparish1.bandcamp.com.
Comic Book Credits:
Story - Josh McConnell
Artwork - Niall Skinner
Editing - Rahl Stafford
Design - Maximus Rex
Track Listing:
1. Prophecy - 1:30
2. Defecther - 4:32
3. Possess The Child - 4:45
4. Outerest In Irisius - 1:34
5. Ouen Formation - 6:35
6. Hunted - 1:51
7. Astra T.R.A.Z (Tower Reformatory Asteroid Zone) - 4:42
8. Transmission #1 Dream On - 1:40
9. Resistius - 6:44
10. Aeternal - 1:44
11. An Age To Quell - 4:05
12. Transmission #2 - Will Of God - 2:04
13. Loched - 3:24
14. Cathedron Wakes - 5:37
15. Book of Rites - 1:06
16. Bishop's Tomb - 3:32
17. Transmission #3 - Baz Raa Luum - 1:46
18. The Experience Hunter - 5:04
19. Trajectory: Tantus - 2:02
20. The Dust Of Forever - 5:11
21. Hail To The Hunter - 1:01
Album Length: 1:10:40
Album Band Line Up:
Josh McConnell - Lead Vocals, Guitars, Bass (Track 8)
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, seems to be spreading his musical magic across the town! With the recently released Suriya starrer ‘Kanguva’ now in theatres, Rockstar DSP, who has composed the film's music, has once again showcased his incredible talent.
MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of KOLAB, the Indo-Korean Music Collaboration Programme, which concluded with an exclusive listening session on November 13th in Andheri, Mumbai.