RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2024 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Montreal's Mad Parish unveil album teaser for epic progressive NWOTHM concept album 'The Dust Of Forever' comic book out January 2025

MUMBAI: Montreal, Canada's heavy metal visionaries Mad Parish announce they will be releasing their highly anticipated concept album “The Dust Of Forever" this coming January 2025. This forthcoming ambitious project marks a new pinnacle in the band's decade-long journey. “The Dust Of Forever” is not just an album; it's a multi-faceted experience that pushes the boundaries of heavy metal storytelling. Spanning 21 tracks, the band's second full-length weaves an original narrative following Joe, an immortal protagonist caught in a universe-threatening cataclysm. The band shares how the album came to be:
 
“The album has interesting origins. A song from our first album 'Procession' was inspired by a comic book. After guitarist Bob Eaglesham joined the band, he mused about what would happen if this priest from the comic discovered that he was immortal, and the song “The Dust Of Forever” was written. Once we started writing some more songs we discussed what kind of album to make next. That is when we came upon the idea of expanding this world we were writing about, and making a concept album.”
 
Going full-on, epic prog and NWOTHM metal was a big challenge for Mad Parish and they set out to write a story that they would tell through the songs, and decided to create a companion comic book entitled "The Experience Hunter Chronicles" to accompany the album. Creatively, this is the most adventurous thing they’ve done to date.
 
From the opening “Prophecy” to the climactic “Hail To The Hunter”, listeners will be taken on an immersive journey through a richly imagined world. The story record showcases Mad Parish's evolution, blending their NWOBHM-inspired roots with progressive rock structures, 70's rock swagger, 80's new wave textures, and even hints of classical and jazz. This eclectic mix results in a sound that's uniquely Mad Parish – heavy, melodic, and deeply atmospheric. It is recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne and Rainbow.
 
 
“The Dust Of Forever" is due out on January 31, 2025, and will be available digitally plus CD and Vinyl along with a limited edition comic book via their Bandcamp at https://madparish1.bandcamp.com.
 
Comic Book Credits:
Story - Josh McConnell
Artwork - Niall Skinner
Editing - Rahl Stafford
Design - Maximus Rex
 
Track Listing:
1. Prophecy - 1:30
2. Defecther - 4:32
3. Possess The Child - 4:45
4. Outerest In Irisius - 1:34
5. Ouen Formation - 6:35
6. Hunted - 1:51
7. Astra T.R.A.Z (Tower Reformatory Asteroid Zone) - 4:42
8. Transmission #1 Dream On - 1:40
9. Resistius - 6:44
10. Aeternal - 1:44
11. An Age To Quell - 4:05
12. Transmission #2 - Will Of God - 2:04
13. Loched - 3:24
14. Cathedron Wakes - 5:37
15. Book of Rites - 1:06
16. Bishop's Tomb - 3:32
17. Transmission #3 - Baz Raa Luum - 1:46
18. The Experience Hunter - 5:04
19. Trajectory: Tantus - 2:02
20. The Dust Of Forever - 5:11
21. Hail To The Hunter - 1:01
Album Length: 1:10:40
 
Album Band Line Up:
Josh McConnell - Lead Vocals, Guitars, Bass (Track 8)
Bob Eaglesham - Guitars, Vocals, Bass (Track 18), Drums (Track 18), Keyboards (All Tracks except 8, 12, 15, 18, 19)
Andre Bisson - Keyboards (All Tracks except 1, 4, 6, 10, 12, 17, 21), Piano (Track 15)
Peter Mika - Keyboards (2nd keyboard solo on Resistius Track 9)
Patrick Latreille - Bass (All Tracks except 8, 18)
Paskal Belanger - Drums (Track 2,3,5,7,9,13,14)
Gopal Devanathan - Drums (Track 11, 16, 20)
Tony Spina - Drums (Track 12)
Jeff Louch - Piano (Track 12)
 
Live Band Line Up:
Josh McConnell - Vocals
Bob Eaglesham - Guitar, Vocals
Aaron Carbray - Guitar
Andre Bisson - Keyboards
Gino Laposta - Bass
Max Rex - Drums
Tags
NWOTHM Fury Iron Maiden Songs music
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2024

Magnetic Fields announces collaborations with Refuge Worldwide Radio and EyeMyth Festival for 10th edition

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has over the past decade come to be globally recognised as one of the most exciting contemporary art and music festivals around the world.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2024

From Rap to Indie Beats: Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Maninder Bhuttar and The Yellow Diary to electrify Horn OK Please 2024

MUMBAI: Delhi's largest food festival, presented by TOPS and co-powered by Coca-Cola and Voods Lifestyle, returns for its 13th edition.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2024

Whisky of Blood new video 'Baby Revolution' off new album 'Diablesse Of Revolution' out now!

MUMBAI: Whisky Of Blood is a band born from the desire to return to the roots of 80s rock, describing their sound as rock'n'roll, full of melodies, powerful, and funny.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2024

With 'Kanguva' now in theatres, Rockstar DSP's music is setting the screens on fire, leaving fans in awe

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, seems to be spreading his musical magic across the town! With the recently released Suriya starrer ‘Kanguva’ now in theatres, Rockstar DSP, who has composed the film's music, has once again showcased his incredible talent.

read more
 | 13 Nov 2024

KOLAB 2024: Symphony of cultures celebrating the grand launch of Indo-Korean Music

MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of KOLAB, the Indo-Korean Music Collaboration Programme, which concluded with an exclusive listening session on November 13th in Andheri, Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Magnetic Fields announces collaborations with Refuge Worldwide Radio and EyeMyth Festival for 10th edition

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has over the past decade come to be globally recognised as one of the most exciting contemporary art and music festivals...read more

2
KOLAB 2024: Symphony of cultures celebrating the grand launch of Indo-Korean Music

MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of...read more

3
From Rap to Indie Beats: Raftaar, Parmish Verma, Maninder Bhuttar and The Yellow Diary to electrify Horn OK Please 2024

MUMBAI: Delhi's largest food festival, presented by TOPS and co-powered by Coca-Cola and Voods Lifestyle, returns for its 13th edition. This...read more

4
Whisky of Blood new video 'Baby Revolution' off new album 'Diablesse Of Revolution' out now!

MUMBAI: Whisky Of Blood is a band born from the desire to return to the roots of 80s rock, describing their sound as rock'n'roll, full of melodies,...read more

5
Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, and Rithvikk Dhanjani navigate a love triangle in Half Love Half Arranged S2, created by Dice Media on Amazon MX Player, Trailer out now!

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting and drama-filled journey as Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, and Dice Media’s much-loved...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games