News |  13 Nov 2024 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Group launches children’s film festival across Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Play OTT, this November, featuring iconic series Malgudi Days

MUMBAI: In celebration of Children’s Day this November, Ultra Group has announced a special Children’s Film Festival on its two popular OTT platforms, Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi OTT) and Ultra Play (Hindi OTT). Running throughout the month, the festival will feature nearly 50 classic children’s films, including the iconic Malgudi Days, R.K. Narayan’s timeless stories of rural Indian life and youthful adventures, available in both Hindi and Marathi.

“R.K. Narayan’s 'Malgudi Days' is a timeless treasure that beautifully captures the essence of Indian childhood and small-town charm,” said Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group. “By bringing this iconic series to Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas this Children’s Day, we aim to introduce the magic of 'Malgudi Days' to a new generation, offering young viewers a refreshing escape from today’s digital content and a chance to experience storytelling at its finest. Our two OTT offerings, Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Play are committed to delivering content that fosters imagination, cultural connection, and shared family experiences.”

This unique festival offers an expansive library of animated features, classic children’s movies, and family-friendly films aimed at introducing younger audiences to quality storytelling. The collection includes some of the most beloved films and animated features, creating a wholesome viewing experience that resonates with young and old alike. Malgudi Days, in particular, promises to be a breath of fresh air for Gen Z, providing a nostalgic escape from today’s fast-paced digital content and offering a slower, thoughtful narrative that remains relevant across generations.

With Malgudi Days as a central feature, this festival offers an immersive experience that celebrates traditional Indian storytelling, adding depth to the regional and cultural heritage by featuring films like Bal Ganesh, Pawan Putra Hanuman, Bal Hanuman, Jalpari -The Desert Mermaid, Superhero Baby Panda, Boonie Bears Series, Snowqueen 3 - Fire & Ice, The Magic Brush and more.

Accessible via Android, iOS, web, Android TV, Fire TV, Jio Store, and Cloud TV, Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Play ensure families everywhere can easily join in the celebration and introduce their kids to these timeless classics.

This November, gather the kids and dive into a month-long journey of beloved stories and unforgettable moments with Ultra Group’s Children’s Film Festival—where the magic of classic cinema meets the wonder of youth.

