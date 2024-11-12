Seventeen wraps U.S leg of 'Right Here' world tour with stadium debut shows in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN took another major step in their ever-ascending career, concluding their U.S. tour ‘SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR IN U.S.’ with two U.S. stadium shows at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on November 9 and 10.

Following two sold-out shows in Korea, SEVENTEEN returned to the U.S. concert stage for the first time in over two years. Reflecting the excitement for their live performances, their 10 shows stateside across 5 cities were immediately sold out as soon as the tickets went on presale. The tour opened with back-to-back shows in Chicago (October 22 and 23), followed by stops in New York (October 25 and 27), San Antonio (October 31 and November 1) and Oakland (November 5 and 6), before coming to Los Angeles for their U.S. stadium debut reaching the highlight of their 3-week tour.

“We’re at the stadium now. It’s such an honor to be able to meet you in such a big venue. It’s all thanks to you guys. Let’s have fun tonight,” SEVENTEEN shared as they launched into what became an unforgettable night for both the group and their dedicated fans, CARATs, who filled the 22,000-seat stadium.

Kicking off with scaled-up performances of “Fear,” “Fearless,” and “MAESTRO,” SEVENTEEN packed a 3-hour show with 23 songs and an encore that went on until their hearts’ desire. The crowd matched the band’s energy throughout, chanting along with high-energy hits such as “Super,” “God of Music,” and the most recent lead single “LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)” and cheering for unit performances like “Water,” “Rain,” and “Candy” showcasing the group’s dynamic talents.

During the famous ‘never-ending’ performance of “VERY NICE” in the encore, fans took part in attempting high notes, dance battles and riff-offs. The level of fan engagement proved why SEVENTEEN is deemed a powerhouse of live shows for their exceptional ability to draw the audience into the fun.

As the Los Angeles show drew to a close, SEVENTEEN reflected on the tour’s finale with VERNON saying, “This is definitely a night I won't forget. We had so much fun tonight, and just us SEVENTEEN performing at this venue with all of you filling up the whole space, this is incredible. Thank you so much.”

Further elevating fan excitement, the final stop of the U.S. tour was celebrated with ‘SEVENTEEN THE CITY Los Angeles,’ a citywide ‘concert play park’ where the band offered a series of immersive experiences in partnership with local organizations, including a themed pop-up, landmark lighting, F&B collaborations, a fan party, and more, enticing fans and residents alike. The highlight was the 85-feet Ferris Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, lit up with SEVENTEEN’s logo, while the pop-up and partner venues buzzed with fans soaking in the celebratory atmosphere.

Wrapping up the U.S leg, SEVENTEEN will be taking their ‘RIGHT HERE’ world tour to Japan and other major cities across Asia for stadium shows, to meet fans who eagerly await their highly anticipated live shows.