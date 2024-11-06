38 Music Technology Companies, 25 Master Classes and Workshops and More at IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 on November 23

MUMBAI: IMSTA has announced the preliminary lineup of master class presenters for the upcoming IMSTA FESTA Toronto, scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at the Toronto Metropolitan University. The master classes will feature distinguished figures in the music industry, including Yogi The Producer, Paul Sanderson, Jeff Wolpert, Jay Dufour, Orin Isaacs, Neil Parfitt, Martin Pilchner, and Melissa Johnston.

SOCAN will once again host their highly popular master class, "Cookin' Beats," featuring Yogi The Producer and moderated by Lord Quest. Yogi has worked with major artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, and Chris Brown. IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 will offer 25+ master classes and workshops for attendees. Confirmed so far: Paul Sanderson, one of Canada’s top entertainment lawyers, will break down essential legal strategies for music professionals, including the complexities of music law in the digital era. Acclaimed mixing engineer Jay Dufour will also lead a master class, revealing the secrets behind mixing a number one record. Jay has mixed 16 Billboard #1s and received 8 JUNO Awards.

If you’re passionate about music studio design, don’t miss the exclusive master class on Home Studio Acoustics Design led by renowned studio designer and acoustician Martin Pilchner. Also, the Writing for Screen master class with expert composers Orin Isaacs and Neil Parfitt will dive into the unique challenges of composing for screen projects. For those interested in Immersive Audio, veteran mixing engineer Jeff Wolpert will lead an engaging session, covering the what, the why, and the how of this exciting technology. Lastly, music business professional Melissa Johnston will present a crash course on music publishing.

As a celebration of music technology for the Greater Toronto Area’s vibrant music community, IMSTA FESTA Toronto brings together music creators and leading music technology companies, providing attendees with opportunities for one-on-one product demonstrations, participation in music industry panels, song reviews, prize giveaways, and more. This annual event caters to a diverse range of music creators, including musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, mixing engineers, mastering engineers, music students, and music educators.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their songs on a headphone-compatible device to have them reviewed and to receive valuable feedback. Exceptional songs will be awarded a Wild Card, granting automatic entry to the final round of the IMSTA Songwriting Competition and a chance to win $5,000 in music software. There will also be a career development section where, based on your unique circumstances, you can receive one-on-one career advice from Canadian music industry professionals.

The first 100 visitors to IMSTA FESTA Toronto will enjoy a free breakfast at 10:30 a.m., and best of all, admission to IMSTA FESTA Toronto is free. Please register at the official IMSTA website, http://www.imsta.org.

About the International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA)

IMSTA is a nonprofit association that represents the interests of the music software industry, primarily by educating music software users about the negative effects of software piracy. IMSTA member companies include music software manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, as well as industry media, educational institutions, and other organizations.