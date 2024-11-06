RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2024 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

38 Music Technology Companies, 25 Master Classes and Workshops and More at IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 on November 23

MUMBAI: IMSTA has announced the preliminary lineup of master class presenters for the upcoming IMSTA FESTA Toronto, scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at the Toronto Metropolitan University. The master classes will feature distinguished figures in the music industry, including Yogi The Producer, Paul Sanderson, Jeff Wolpert, Jay Dufour, Orin Isaacs, Neil Parfitt, Martin Pilchner, and Melissa Johnston.

SOCAN will once again host their highly popular master class, "Cookin' Beats," featuring Yogi The Producer and moderated by Lord Quest. Yogi has worked with major artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, and Chris Brown. IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 will offer 25+ master classes and workshops for attendees. Confirmed so far: Paul Sanderson, one of Canada’s top entertainment lawyers, will break down essential legal strategies for music professionals, including the complexities of music law in the digital era. Acclaimed mixing engineer Jay Dufour will also lead a master class, revealing the secrets behind mixing a number one record. Jay has mixed 16 Billboard #1s and received 8 JUNO Awards.

If you’re passionate about music studio design, don’t miss the exclusive master class on Home Studio Acoustics Design led by renowned studio designer and acoustician Martin Pilchner. Also, the Writing for Screen master class with expert composers Orin Isaacs and Neil Parfitt will dive into the unique challenges of composing for screen projects. For those interested in Immersive Audio, veteran mixing engineer Jeff Wolpert will lead an engaging session, covering the what, the why, and the how of this exciting technology. Lastly, music business professional Melissa Johnston will present a crash course on music publishing.

As a celebration of music technology for the Greater Toronto Area’s vibrant music community, IMSTA FESTA Toronto brings together music creators and leading music technology companies, providing attendees with opportunities for one-on-one product demonstrations, participation in music industry panels, song reviews, prize giveaways, and more. This annual event caters to a diverse range of music creators, including musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, mixing engineers, mastering engineers, music students, and music educators.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their songs on a headphone-compatible device to have them reviewed and to receive valuable feedback. Exceptional songs will be awarded a Wild Card, granting automatic entry to the final round of the IMSTA Songwriting Competition and a chance to win $5,000 in music software. There will also be a career development section where, based on your unique circumstances, you can receive one-on-one career advice from Canadian music industry professionals.

The first 100 visitors to IMSTA FESTA Toronto will enjoy a free breakfast at 10:30 a.m., and best of all, admission to IMSTA FESTA Toronto is free. Please register at the official IMSTA website, http://www.imsta.org.

About the International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA)

IMSTA is a nonprofit association that represents the interests of the music software industry, primarily by educating music software users about the negative effects of software piracy. IMSTA member companies include music software manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, as well as industry media, educational institutions, and other organizations.

Tags
International Music Nicki Minaj Camila Cabello Chris Brown Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Nov 2024

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside the album, he unveiled the music video for ‘Gubbara’. The song is rendered by Amit Trivedi, with beautiful lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by internationally renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR who is also performing at the highly-anticipated music festival, along with the upcoming powerhouse

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Heavy and Unapologetic: Alt Metal Band Illegal Mind releases new single "Foo!"

MUMBAI: The lyrics take listeners through a comical journey of disappointment as the character reluctantly tries lambics and goses, only to be met with disgust.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Music Festivals are turning up the heat for Indian singles– With 74% down for a concert as a first date!

MUMBAI: With the music festival season being in full bloom, happn, one of India’s leading dating apps, is here to help Singles discover the art of finding love in the rhythm of the night!

read more

RnM Biz

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

top# 5 articles

1
After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film...read more

2
Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by...read more

3
Parchaiyan: A Rock Anthem of Heartbreak and Resilience

MUMBAI: Parchaiyan, the latest Hindi rock single by Siddhant Goenka, featuring Shreya Phukan’s captivating vocals. This track marks Siddhant’s first...read more

4
Music Festivals are turning up the heat for Indian singles– With 74% down for a concert as a first date!

MUMBAI: With the music festival season being in full bloom, happn, one of India’s leading dating apps, is here to help Singles discover the art of...read more

5
‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games