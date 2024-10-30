RadioandMusic
News |  30 Oct 2024 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Canada's Liva unveil epic orchestra metal music video for 'Samson & Dalila I'

MUMBAI: Liva, the pioneering Canadian metal band known for their unique fusion of classical and heavy metal, has released a captivating music video for “Samson & Dalila I”, from their latest album “Ecce Mundus” released on CD in November 2023 and digitally January 2024. The band's fourth full-length marks Liva's triumphant return to its roots, featuring medieval poetry and Latin texts set against a backdrop of majestic orchestral metal. The album explores timeless themes from antiquity, including the glory of Rome, the tale of Samson and Delilah, and enduring human flaws such as greed, corruption, and hypocrisy. Vocalist/guitarist Pier Carlo Liva comments on the single:

“This is the flagship song of the album. This song has all the elements that are to be found in the Liva style. It’s about the old story of Samson & Dalila. To avenge her people, Dalila cuts off Samson's hair, thus weakening him."

The “Samson & Dalila I” video is a visual feast that complements the band's expansive sound, featuring more developed orchestrations and heavier guitar parts than ever before. It offers fans a glimpse into the lyrical experience and otherworldly atmosphere that defines Liva's music.

Watch the music video for “Samson & Dalila I” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzZpTdceBqE

Formed in Sherbrooke, Québec in 1997, Liva has been at the forefront of blending classical music with metal in Canada. The band's unique sound features extensive sonic explorations, grandiose orchestrations, and powerful vocal performances that transport listeners to another world. They are recommended for fans of Therion, Nightwish, and Leaves’Eyes.

Their latest album “Ecce Mundus” was released on CD on November 17, 2023, and digitally on January 12, 2024, via Stoke Records with distribution by Outside Music (Canada) and Orchard (US).

CD and digital - https://livametalband.bandcamp.com/

CD - https://www.livaband.com/merch/

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3NyGqcp

Track Listing:
1. De avaritia et luxuria mundi – (9:30)
2. Materiae summa - (6 :33)
3. Ecce mundus demundatur - (5 :06)
4. Sunt – (3 :34)
5. Samson & Dalila I – (5 :29)
6. Samson & Dalila II – (5 :19)
7. Obscura – (7 :31)
8. O Roma nobilis – (6 :57)
9. Silence – (6 :04)
Album Length: 55:51

Liva is:
Pier Carlo Liva (tenor vocal, death vocal, guitars, electronics)
Nadine Guertin (soprano vocal)
Martin Tremblay (bass)
Claude Lacroix (drums)

More info: Livaband.com | Facebook.com/www.livaband | Instagram.com/livametalband

"There are fewer rules in metal nowadays, and fellow Francophones Liva have taken the ones that remain and stomped them to dust. The mix is raw and yet warm. The hook finds you it won’t let go. 8/10" - Brave Words (Ecce Mundus)

-« (…) le compromis parfait entre puissance et mélodie. Un voyage au travers de sonorités lointaines et saisissantes. Le groupe a apporté un soin particulier à créer une atmosphère enivrante. Tout simplement splendide, transcendé. Il est évident que Liva est un groupe au potentiel énorme. Sublime ! » 9/10, Rock Hard (France) (Ecce Mundus)

”This is a fantastic album. Highly recommended.” Powerplay Magazine (Ecce Mundus)

