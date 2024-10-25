RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2024 12:11

Jackson Lundy teams up with Sarah Kang to share new single 'RUNNIN'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter-producer Jackson Lundy announces his debut album, 'PEACHY KEEN', out December 6, 2024. Jackson widened his sonic palette this time around, embracing Americana, country, and grunge with open arms.

“In the past, I’ve made very conceptual projects, but I looked at this as my opportunity to put every style I like into one body of work,” he notes. “I tried to be as diverse as possible. The production is very full, but it’s also intimate.”

Alongside the announcement, he unveils his latest single, “runnin’,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Sarah Kang that hinges on a jazz-y groove laced with shaky tambourine and handclaps. Flexing his vocal range, he and Sarah Kang commune in a soulfully smoky back-and-forth. Fusing Jackson's love of hip-hop, R&B, and the early 2000s with a bossa nova influence, Jackson and Sarah sing of running away from commitment and being afraid of parts of yourself you still have yet to figure out.

“There’s nothing more profound than genuinely being seen and loved by someone,” he reflects on the song. “It brings out the deepest things inside of you. The track explores running away from the fear of not being good enough in the context of a relationship.”

“runnin’” follows recently released singles “old me”, “happy (got 1)”, and “miller lite”, providing a taste of his debut full-length to come.

Jackson continues to expand his sizeable fanbase across Asia, where he ranks #2 in Indonesia and #5 in Thailand. His collaborator Sarah Kang is no stranger to the spotlight, with Asian countries dominating her Top 10 streaming markets particularly in Indonesia at #1, followed closely by Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

About Jackson Lundy
The Berklee College of Music graduate started his career with “Calypso” in 2017, peaking at No. 4 on the United States Viral list, and has exceeded over 7 MILLION streams since its release. Through the years, he has continued to grow his catalog and a devoted fanbase, playing shows across the country with GRAMMY-winner and frequent collaborator Brasstracks, November Ultra, Dylan Dunlap, and more.

With his honeyed melodies and vivid lyricism, Jackson brings relatable memories to life in flickering flashes of pop, R&B, soul, rock, and country, unearthing formative experiences and sharing his life out loud. On his forthcoming 2024 full-length debut album, 'PEACHY KEEN', Jackson's warm voice melts into a creaking acoustic guitar and grainy beat-craft as a vibrant vision comes into focus. Stay tuned for more to come from Jackson.

