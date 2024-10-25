CASA BACARDÍ Halloween bash returns to Mumbai: Experience an unforgettable night of creativity and expression!

MUMBAI: This Halloween, it's time to shed your inhibitions and embrace the unexpected as CASA BACARDI is all set to ignite your creativity and individuality. Whether you're ready to explore, stir up some fun, or transform into a completely new character, CASA BACARDI HALLOWEEN is your playground for the night.

The CASA BACARDI Halloween experience is a tentpole event designed to encapsulate the full spectrum of Halloween moods all under one roof.

Express - Embody a heady mix of playfulness and drama

Explore - Step into the unknown, chase new thrills

Stir it Up - Ready to cause a little chaos? Shake things up and plot your next move.

Shapeshift - Transform into something new, and let your alter ego run wild.

In addition to serving as a hub for the Halloween spirit this magical holiday evokes, CASA BACARDI Halloween focuses on fostering strong connections and reunions, creating shared memories to celebrate the spooky season together!

From thrilling scares to delightful enchantments, CASA BACARDI provides a unique experience that captures the moods of Halloween.

What to Expect:

6 Hours of Non-Stop Halloween Play: Dive into a thrilling evening filled with entertainment, music, and immersive experiences.

2 Warehouses | 10 Performances: The night will be alive with diverse performances across two dynamic stages.

Two Music Stages:

. Disco Stage | Dynamite Disco Club: Featuring Carissa, Sushi, Karan Thakur, Stalvart John, and Hamza Rahimtula

. Hip Hop / Afro Stage | All Star Sauce: Featuring Sahirah, Sugga Hunny, KSC, Soopy, Kampai, Choksi, and PRP

Immersive Zones: Explore creatively designed spaces, perfect for letting loose and embracing the Halloween spirit.

Photo Booths: Capture your spookiest and most stylish moments.

Halloween-Themed Bacardi Cocktails: Sip on specially curated Bacardi cocktails to keep the Halloween vibes flowing.

Curated Bars and Food Pop-Ups: Indulge in a variety of drinks and food from local favorite brands.

Event Details:

Venue: The Great Eastern Mill, Mumbai

Date: October 25 | 8PM - October 26 | 12AM

Time: 8 PM Onwards

Join us for a night where mystery, music, and creativity come alive!

Buy your tickets here.