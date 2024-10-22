RadioandMusic
News |  22 Oct 2024 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Phoenix Mall of Asia presents Nikhita Gandhi Live: A mesmerizing night of pop, film, and regional music

MUMBAI: Indian playback sensation Nikhita Gandhi, renowned for her stunning vocal versatility, will captivate audiences with a live performance at Phoenix Mall of Asia on Sunday, 27th October 2024. With her electrifying stage presence and unmatched ability to connect with fans, Nikhita promises an unforgettable night of Bollywood chart-toppers and regional film hits that will leave everyone spellbound.

Nikhita Gandhi's career displays her remarkable talent and dedication across multiple languages and industries, making her one of India's most sought-after playback singers. She has lent her mesmerizing voice to iconic tracks such as the soulful "Raabta," energetic "Ullu Ka Pattha," and romantic "Qaafirana," demonstrating her versatility. The viral hit "Jugnu," featuring rapper Badshah, highlights her ability to blend contemporary sounds with traditional influences. Collaborating with musical legends like A. R. Rahman and Arijit Singh, her work on films like "I" and "O Kadhal Kanmani" exemplifies her adaptability to diverse styles. Her numerous award nominations further underscore her exceptional talent in the industry.

As Nikhita takes the stage at Phoenix Mall of Asia, audiences can expect an immersive experience with her unique blend of pop, film music, and regional flavors. Her dynamic performance style and engaging stage presence will captivate attendees, promising a memorable night of music and celebration. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to her work, this concert is a festive season highlight.

Grab your tickets right away and do not miss the chance to witness Nikhita Gandhi live as she brings her enchanting melodies to life this weekend.

Event Details

Event: Nikhita Gandhi Live in Concert

Date: Sunday, 27th October 2024

Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Tickets available on BookMyShow 

Nikhita Gandhi music Songs
