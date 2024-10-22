A Musical Reading session for the slum kids by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, 20 children from Mumbai’s slums were treated to a special day of storytelling and music by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space and Overbooked India. This heartwarming event, hosted as part of The Sound Space on Wheels initiative, beautifully blended the power of books and live music, leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.

The event’s highlight was Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana’s engaging reading of Jungle Jugalbandi, a captivating book that intertwines the beauty of Indian classical music with nature. The children listened intently and were thrilled to receive their own copies, with 64 children ultimately benefiting from the book distribution by Overbooked India. The children also had a chance to interact with a live tabla inside the bus.

Reflecting on the event, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana shared, “Reading along with music is one of the best ways to inspire and engage young minds. We’re so happy to create this beautiful experience for these children, bringing stories and sounds that ignite their imagination and passion for learning.”

The event saw the sale of 64 books, raising Rs 32,000 to further support the bus or The Sound Space on Wheels initiative, ensuring that more children in need can experience the joy of learning through reading and music.

About The Sound Space:

Started by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, The Sound Space is a one of its kind organization that develops modules, workshops, and interactive sessions with music at its heart. Through this organization, the co-founders Kamakshi & Vishala Khurana are paving the way for innovation in traditional Indian music from all over the world.