RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2024 11:45 |  By RnMTeam

Tyla: Grammy-winning global superstar adds to her historic debut album campaign

MUMBAI: With a GRAMMY and two Billboard records under her belt, Tyla adds to the magic of her debut album before returning to the stage and studio with three brand new tracks on the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA, and a victorious run through awards season, including three BET + VMA wins

Tyla adds to the fever of her breakout season with the arrival of the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA, available now as TYLA +. The refreshed album, which features three brand new tracks from the GRAMMY-winning singer, celebrates the historic run that began in Summer ‘23 and has resulted in the birth of true superstardom.

The new music includes guest features from rising South African stars Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro. Stream it HERE.

Leading up to the explosion of “Water,” Tyla’s chart-dominant, multi-platinum breakout hit, the South African native was adamant in establishing her mission: to push the magic of Amapiano global. She then went on to chart “Water” at a Billboard Hot 100 peak of #7, making her the highest-charting African female soloist ever, and subsequently debuted TYLA, her first studio album, within the Billboard 200’s Top 25, making her the highest-charting African female soloist on that chart as well. “Water” went on to win a GRAMMY Award and earned Tyla a slot performing the song at the heralded opening ceremony for this year’s Paris Olympics. Mission accomplished.

“Water,” as it happens, is still being recognized for its widespread impact. Tyla is nominated for four MTV Europe Music Awards this year: Best New Artist, Best R&B Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist and Best African Act. The 2024 MTV EMAs will be held in Manchester, UK on Nov. 10.

The nominations come on the heels of Tyla’s victorious summer 2024, during which she earned two BET Awards—‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best International Act’—to go with a ‘Best Afrobeats Video’ at the MTV VMAs.

For Tyla, however, there is much more to come. She recently announced a pair of massive tour dates: Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 in her native South Africa, where she hasn’t performed since “Water” was released. It will be a welcomed homecoming for Tyla who, after just one album, is already one of the most globally renowned and successful artists ever from the region. Tickets will be on sale Thursday morning.

There is also more music still to come, as Tyla told PEOPLE in September. “It's different,” she said. “I've grown so much this year. I've evolved in so many different aspects that this new music is going to be that version of me, the now version of Tyla.

Tags
Tyla music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Oct 2024

Sunburn Goa 2024 unveils full artist lineup: Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt, Panjabi Hit Squad join Headliners for Asia's Biggest EDM celebration

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Goa 2024, has just cranked up the excitement to a whole new level! Joining the previously announced headliners are Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt and Panjabi Hit Squad, promising fans an epic year-end blowout.

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Tulsi Kumar and Oxford University press collaborate to reinforce the importance of early learning

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, a celebrated Bollywood singer and producer of children's content on YouTube with her channel- Kids Hut, is expanding her commitment to children’s education by advocating for early childhood reading.

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Breakout electro pop star Mansheel Gujral launches new EP; releases video for uplifting anthem 'Chehra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's powerhouse vocalist debuts her new signature sound on a dynamo EP that’s changing the face of popular music in India

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Music ne Mila di jodi! DJ Yogii gets married to Charu Semwal

MUMBAI: Music is known to connect people but for DJ Yogii it led to a lifelong connection as he met Charu Semwal through music and recently, they got married in Delhi. While Yogii is one of the leading DJs in India today, Charu is an Indian Idol finalist

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8 release new track 'She's Blessing'

MUMBAI: Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8, known for their innovative remixes and chart- topping original tracks, have released their latest single, "She’s Blessing," featuring Punjab artist BE BAAK.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8 release new track 'She's Blessing'

MUMBAI: Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8, known for their innovative remixes and chart- topping original tracks, have released their...read more

2
Farida Jalal brings childhood magic to life in Alif’s 'I Am Jaadugar'

MUMBAI: Artiste First is proud to launch "I Am Jaadugar," the latest release by Alif (Mohammad Muneem Nazir). This enchanting song brings to life...read more

3
Breakout electro pop star Mansheel Gujral launches new EP; releases video for uplifting anthem 'Chehra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's powerhouse vocalist debuts her new signature sound on a dynamo EP that’s changing the face of popular music in Indiaread more

4
A new platform for emerging music talent, kicking off with Karan Kanchan's ntionwide tour

MUMBAI: SOCIAL, India’s favourite neighbourhood café, has announced the launch of its brand-new intellectual property (IP) - SOCIAL SELECTS. As a...read more

5
A mesmerizing revisit of the romantic classic 'Yeh Dil Deewana' sung by Sonu Nigam, featuring Siddharth Gupta and Uditi Singh

MUMBAI: The timeless charm of the 90s returns with a captivating recreation of “Yeh Dil Deewana.” This reimagined version of the beloved classic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games