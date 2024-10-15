Tyla: Grammy-winning global superstar adds to her historic debut album campaign

MUMBAI: With a GRAMMY and two Billboard records under her belt, Tyla adds to the magic of her debut album before returning to the stage and studio with three brand new tracks on the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA, and a victorious run through awards season, including three BET + VMA wins

Tyla adds to the fever of her breakout season with the arrival of the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA, available now as TYLA +. The refreshed album, which features three brand new tracks from the GRAMMY-winning singer, celebrates the historic run that began in Summer ‘23 and has resulted in the birth of true superstardom.

The new music includes guest features from rising South African stars Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro. Stream it HERE.

Leading up to the explosion of “Water,” Tyla’s chart-dominant, multi-platinum breakout hit, the South African native was adamant in establishing her mission: to push the magic of Amapiano global. She then went on to chart “Water” at a Billboard Hot 100 peak of #7, making her the highest-charting African female soloist ever, and subsequently debuted TYLA, her first studio album, within the Billboard 200’s Top 25, making her the highest-charting African female soloist on that chart as well. “Water” went on to win a GRAMMY Award and earned Tyla a slot performing the song at the heralded opening ceremony for this year’s Paris Olympics. Mission accomplished.

“Water,” as it happens, is still being recognized for its widespread impact. Tyla is nominated for four MTV Europe Music Awards this year: Best New Artist, Best R&B Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist and Best African Act. The 2024 MTV EMAs will be held in Manchester, UK on Nov. 10.

The nominations come on the heels of Tyla’s victorious summer 2024, during which she earned two BET Awards—‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best International Act’—to go with a ‘Best Afrobeats Video’ at the MTV VMAs.

For Tyla, however, there is much more to come. She recently announced a pair of massive tour dates: Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 in her native South Africa, where she hasn’t performed since “Water” was released. It will be a welcomed homecoming for Tyla who, after just one album, is already one of the most globally renowned and successful artists ever from the region. Tickets will be on sale Thursday morning.

There is also more music still to come, as Tyla told PEOPLE in September. “It's different,” she said. “I've grown so much this year. I've evolved in so many different aspects that this new music is going to be that version of me, the now version of Tyla.