Sunburn Goa 2024 unveils full artist lineup: Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt, Panjabi Hit Squad join Headliners for Asia's Biggest EDM celebration

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Goa 2024, has just cranked up the excitement to a whole new level! Joining the previously announced headliners are Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt and Panjabi Hit Squad, promising fans an epic year-end blowout. Known for delivering unforgettable experiences, Sunburn Goa 2024 is set to light up the beaches of Goa from December 28th – 30th, 2024, with its unrivalled music, vibrant energy and breathtaking stages.

Yellow Claw, the Dutch electronic duo famous for blending trap, hip-hop, and hardstyle, have earned a global fan base with iconic tracks like ‘DJ Turn It Up’ and ‘Till It Hurts’. Their high-energy sets are sure to keep the Sunburn crowd on their feet, dancing into the evening. Joining them is Mrak, the mysterious and enigmatic alias of Tale Of Us co-founder Carmine Conte, bringing his distinct, atmospheric techno sound. Known for his deep and powerful techno beats with tracks like ‘Frequencies’, is set to deliver a mind-bending experience. Fans of progressive beats can also look forward to Levi, whose deep house sets have made waves in the EDM world.

Sunburn Goa 2024 also welcomes Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt, a sensation in the tropical house scene, known for hits like ‘Show Me Love’, ‘Summer on You’ and ‘Post Malone’. His infectious rhythms will add a sunny, feel-good vibe to the festival’s already electric atmosphere. Representing a fusion of urban beats and inject a dose of desi energy into the festival, UK’s Panjabi Hit Squad will bring their energetic mix and fusion of urban beats of Bhangra with tracks like ‘Hai Hai’, hip-hop and bass music, ensuring a diverse and dynamic music experience.

These incredible acts join previously announced headliners who need no introduction to the EDM faithful: Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Alesso, KSHMR and ARGY. Skrillex, a pioneer of dubstep and electronic innovation, will bring his legendary stage presence to Goa. Peggy Gou’s unique blend of house, techno, and Korean influences promises an eclectic, high-energy set, while Alesso, famed for his festival anthems like ‘Heroes’ and ‘Under Control’, is sure to deliver a feel-good performance. KSHMR returns to his Sunburn roots with his signature cinematic soundscapes and ARGY is set to unleash his hypnotic beats, making this one of the most highly anticipated festivals yet.

The massive lineup doesn’t stop there! Fans can also expect jaw-dropping sets from Ahadadream B2B Manara, Hamdi B2B Sicaria, Cosmic Gate, Sam Gellaitry, 19:26, 39 Kingdom, Ares Carter, Broz Rodriguez, DJ Lion, Gian Nobilee, Joel Corry, Kasia, Monochrome, Naisha, Aerrreo, Afterall, Anik, Basshunk, Beatslayer, Benz, Candice Redding, Di Ganesh, DJ Skysync, Flipsyd, Greff, Julia Bliss, Kshijit, KV5, Leadhunterz, Madmen, Nina Suerte, Olly Esse, Pro Bros, Ravetek, Sartek, Seawavemusic, Shive Manvi, Siana Catherine, Socer Stone, Sound Avtar, Teri Miko, Trement, TSNR, Zenith, Alar, Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Arcane, Artstorm, Axl Stace, Bohra, Deepesh Sharma, DJ Rinton, Elektraa, Houdini, Karan Vig, Lady Barot, Leon Pereira, Pierre Ravan, Priyanjana, Realmm, Skopos, UD-T and Whatnot!

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Sunburn Goa 2024 is set to be one of our most exciting editions yet. With a diverse and dynamic lineup that includes heavyweights like Yellow Claw, Mrak, Sam Feldt and Panjabi Hit Squad alongside our headliners Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Alesso, KSHMR and ARGY, we’re ready to deliver an unparalleled experience. From techno to trap, tropical house to Bhangra beats, this year’s festival will celebrate the very best of electronic music in one of the world’s most iconic destinations. Sunburn has always been about pushing boundaries and we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in the music, energy, and magic of Goa this December."

Yellow Claw added, "India, we’re coming back strong! Sunburn Festival is always epic, and this year’s going to be even bigger—we can't wait to drop the bass and feel the energy of the crowd!"

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Goa, this year's festival promises a transformative journey into an underwater world. With immersive themes, jaw-dropping visuals and a lineup that’s set to ignite the dance floor, Sunburn Goa 2024 will be an unmissable celebration of music, culture and creativity.

The festival's stunning lineup and awe-inspiring stage design will ensure every beat resonates and every moment becomes a memory etched in the hearts of fans. Whether you're a seasoned festivalgoer or a newcomer ready to dive into the world of EDM, Sunburn Goa 2024 will be the ultimate destination to celebrate life and music!

Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Goa 2024 is presented by Absolut Mixers, driven by Hyundai, Powered by Reliance Digital and Styled by Jack & Jones.

