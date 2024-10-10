Global ambassador Alan Walker launches ASUS Republic Of Gamers 300th store In India

MUMBAI: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) in collaboration with their global brand ambassador, Alan Walker proudly announced the landmark occasion of their 300th store launch in Bengaluru, India. The grand opening was hosted at the Mall Of Asia, where the Grammy winning DJ and music producer inaugurated the store as a part of the brand’s retail expansion strategy.

The occasion coincides with the kickoff of Walker’s massive 10-city Walkerworld Tour which kickstarted with Kolkata on September 27th. The tour will see the Norwegian electronic music icon perform in cities such as Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune and Mumbai, before finally concluding in Hyderabad on October 20th. The tour produced and presented by Asia’s largest music festival, Sunburn is poised to offer an unforgettable and electrifying experience for audiophiles across the country.

Commenting on the partnership and the brand’s new milestone, Alan Walker states, “Technology and music go hand-in-hand, and ASUS ROG has always been at the forefront of pushing boundaries. I'm thrilled to be a part of ASUS ROG's journey and to celebrate this incredible milestone of their 300th store opening in Bengaluru. It's an honor to collaborate with such an innovative brand and to share my music with their passionate community.”