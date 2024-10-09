Reuniting legends and unleashing new blood: Mahindra I-Rock unveils it's roster for 30th edition

MUMBAI: Mahindra Independence Rock will be celebrating its 30th Edition milestone with its unique line-up, reuniting the legends and unleashing young blood! The bands are all set to reign supreme with their rigour and ground-shattering acts on November 16 and 17, 2024. Celebrating 30 editions of disruption and innovation in the rock scene with this year’s theme, ‘Dirty 30,’ the slickest line-up of the year at the mecca of rock presents a mixed bag of nostalgia, homecoming, reunions, and new voices emerging from all over the country.

The home of headbang will reverberate with the spirit of the past glory of rock! As bands will charge the Indian ethos with the sound of the West, get ready to get drowned in the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s. While the new blood gets running in the veins of the rock stable of India, the veterans will show you how to rock on during the 30th Edition of Independence Rock!

This Isn't How The Story Ends, My Friend!

After 12 years, the Kerala-based Ethnic Progressive Rock band Motherjane has reunited to enthral the Janiacs with an amalgamation of progressive rock and Carnatic Music. One of the most influential rock bands in the country, it caught the attention of the nation with just its sophomore album ‘Maktub’ in 2008, creating a niche for itself and winning several accolades. It is a homecoming for the band on the I-Rock stage after almost a decade!

As the mother of all reunions, the news of 13AD coming together after 28 years has brought about excitement to fans and industry legends alike. Known for their powerful two-album run with ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Tough On The Streets’ and extensive tours in the 90s, the band’s comeback is a highlight for hard rock fans.

Metal Mania

Bloodywood is crowned for having the grungiest of gigs in the scene, with Rolling Stone describing them as “an aural assault.” From being a parody metal band to being a global rage, Bloodywood’s journey is a testament to a musical marvel which is even appreciated by legend Tom Morello. During the festival, this international chart-topping band aims to enchant while breaking into riffs to shatter the bubble after causing mayhem at the 2022 Independence Rock!

Meanwhile, the pantheon of metal veterans, Bombay Metal Project, will create a symphony of an exhilarating heavy metal experience. The collective comprises artists and metalheads from renowned acts like Bhayanak Maut, Zygnema, Devoid, and others, to create an adrenaline-filled night for the metalheads, personifying the ‘Dirty 30’ theme!

A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane

While the newbies and veterans create an indelible experience for rockers and metalheads across generations, the OG, like Indus Creed, will invoke the nostalgia of the golden era of rock, while Girish And The Chronicles will transport us back to the 80s to the sounds of Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, and other glam metal pioneers.

Indus Creed is one of the original acts in the rock scene which emerged as a cover band like many others. However, their ascent to stardom began with their debut album, touted as the first all rock album in India back in 1988 when the genre was strengthening its foothold in the country. It is one of the longest-running and pioneering forces in the evolution of rock in India which will resurrect the spirit of classic rock! The ‘Rock N’Roll Renegade’ crooner is all set to rock the bay with its anthemic vocals.

Girish & The Chronicles will reignite the charm of glam metal and hard rock. The foursome has given the metalheads an authentic album like ‘Rock The Highway’. After a world-conquering quest of performing with legends like Nazareth, Guns N Roses, Poets of the Fall, and others, the Banglore-bred band is all set to show the country how to revive the past witchery while going completely berserk!

In the heavy rock scene, no one is doing cinematic narratives like the Chennai-based band Skrat! Their fourth studio album ‘Bison’ encapsulates the cinematic universe that they create with a stellar narrative and troop of characters. So, expect an evening of TT Sriram serenading you with the vocals, taking you on a spectacular storytelling odyssey!

Swarathma & Friends Ft. Bhayanak Maut, Parvaaz, Sutej Singh & Sidd Coutto, the Bangalore based folk-rock band, is responsible for unique sound innovation, blending the heartland folk melodies with rock, reggae, and blues. Its third full-length album ‘Raah-e-Fakira’ was an entry into a comical universe that they created with the influence of the world around us with some barebone

tracks. The lyrical geniuses will perform with an eclectic ensemble, which includes Parvaaz, the multi-talented Sid Coutto, Bhayanak Maut, and guitar whizz Sutej, accompanying the band at different points in the set.

Young Blood

Mahindra Independence Rock has been a conduit to the artistry of the upcoming talents which go on to become globally recognised acts. One such act this year is an experimental rock band About Us, hailing from the womb of Nagaland. Formed in 2019, this band is poised for a national breakthrough at I-Rock, having already signed to a Neapolitan label!

Continuing its cherished tradition of eyeing fresh talents to take the baton forward, Mahindra I-Rock will host the headbanger battle of bands for its ‘Dirty 30’ edition as well! In its history of 30 editions, the festival has unearthed some of the most celebrated rock acts in the country like Agnee, Motherjane, and others.

The country-wide band hunt will result in the victorious gig kickstarting the festival as the opening act. For further information about the band hunt competition, check out Mahindra Independence Rock's Instagram handle.

Mr. Farhad Wadia, Founder of Independence Rock, said, “With 30 editions, Mahindra I-Rock has become an entity that has preserved the inclusive and revolutionary nature of the genre. Like every year, this edition also boasts some new voices like About Us that are finding their footing in the evolving world of rock, along with the OG acts like Indus Creed and Girish And The Chronicles, the madmen that will rip through the darker souls of the rockers and metalheads. The ‘Dirty 30’ is the unabashed and unapologetic edition, which will be louder than ever, etching its name in India’s Rock Hall of Fame.”

Mr. Jay Shah, Vice President of Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “With its association with Farhad Wadia and Independence Rock, Mahindra Group has strengthened the cross-cultural phenomenon that has taken over the world. The artists who are performing at the 30th edition epitomise this while upholding the rich culture that the country boasts. We have acts like Skrat who have successfully infused their Carnatic roots with rock while Swarathma revives the magic of folk melodies, creating a magical amalgamation of two cultures.”

Mr. VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, said, “Partnering with Farhad Wadia and the Mahindra Group exemplifies our shared vision of fostering cultural impact while empowering a line-up of indigenous talent to shine on a global stage. The 30th Edition of Mahindra I-Rock features a stellar line-up of bands that have kept the rock spirit alive, alongside emerging voices of the future.

With three decades under its belt, Mahindra Independence Rock has become the cornerstone of the genre in India, and this edition stands out as it encapsulates the evolution of rock over the years.”

The biggest headbanger event of the year is ready to send thrills among the rockers and moshers. With the sickest pyrotechnics and a diverse roster of talent, the festival will take you on a musical journey amidst the sprawling sea, making generations of music connoisseurs revel in the magic of rebellion that the genre is!

Get Mahindra Independence Rock 2024 tickets here and follow their Instagram handle for more updates and information.