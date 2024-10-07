RadioandMusic
News |  07 Oct 2024 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Prince of Pop Armaan Malik submits 'Always' for Grammy consideration

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, hailed as the Prince of Pop, is aiming to bridge the gap between two different music sensibilities once again with his latest single, 'Always', which he has officially submitted for Grammy consideration. His collaboration with English singer-songwriter Calum Scott is being submitted in three prestigious categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. The song, which weaves together Malik’s mesmerising vocals and Scott’s powerful, emotive delivery, has already struck a chord with listeners worldwide. Now, both artists are hoping to hit a crescendo with the Recording Academy.

Although 'Always' is not yet nominated, the submission is an exciting step toward potentially earning a place on music’s most prominent stage. After winning the prestigious MTV EMA award twice, Armaan has been steadily building his reputation as an international artist, known for his ability to create music that transcends borders. His collaboration with Calum Scott for 'Always' reflects this global appeal, blending their distinctive styles into a beautifully crafted pop ballad about timeless love.

The song’s emotional depth and melodic harmony make it a strong contender for recognition. With Grammy submissions now under review, Malik’s fans are eagerly awaiting news of whether 'Always' will be shortlisted. While the path to the Grammys is still unfolding, this submission alone highlights the huge strides the young artist, who has put India on the global map with his songs 'You', 'Control', and 'Echo'. Armaan Malik says, "Submitting 'Always,' my collaboration with Calum Scott, for three major Grammy categories is a monumental moment in itself.

As an Indian musician, it’s been a long journey to even reach this point, and taking this step truly feels like a dream. I’m incredibly proud of our song, and the opportunity for it to be recognized on music’s biggest stage means the world to me. I genuinely believe it has the potential to compete at that level, so here’s hoping for the best—over to God and the esteemed Recording Academy voters!"

