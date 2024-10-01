RadioandMusic
News |  01 Oct 2024

Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with an awe-inspiring Dandiya night filled with live music, traditional dance and authentic Gujarati delicacies on this Sunday, 6th October 2024! Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural celebration as the Fan Park comes alive with pulsating beats, dazzling performances, and festive cheer. 

Event Highlights:

  • Live Performances: Dance to the captivating tunes of renowned artists including RACHANA JOSHI, energetic beats by SEHER – THE BAND and the sensational DJ ANSH.
  • Complimentary Dandiya Sticks: We've got you covered to dive into the festive spirit
  • Delicious Delicacies: Indulge in authentic Gujarati cuisine.
  • Best-Dressed Contest: Surprise gift vouchers await the best-dressed participants
  • Live Dhol: Feel the rhythm with the pulsating beats of the dhol.

The evening will showcase an exceptional line-up of artists, starting with the versatile Rachna Joshi, a Guinness World Record holder who has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances at Navratri festivals and popular TV shows like Pa Dha Ni Sa on Zee TV. Adding to the excitement, Seher – The Band will bring a unique blend of Hindustani classical roots and modern beats, having performed at renowned venues like Hard Rock Café and Phoenix Marketcity. To keep the energy soaring, DJ Ansh, a seasoned DJ with over a decade of experience, will light up the night with his infectious beats, having performed alongside some of Bollywood's biggest names.

Don't miss out on the most electrifying Dandiya Nights in town. Grab your tickets right away and join us at Phoenix Mall of Asia for a night filled with music, dance, and celebration.

Details:

Event: Dandiya Nights

Date: 6th October 2024 

Time: 7:00 PM onwards 

Venue: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North 

Tickets are available on: BookMyShow, Razorpay

