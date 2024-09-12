Karan Aujla to contribute part proceeds from India Tour towards Women Welfare

MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to his highly anticipated 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' in India.

Joining the already sold-out shows in December 2024 across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, Aujla will now be performing in Jaipur and Kolkata. The expanded tour comprising eight shows and six cities will showcase his groundbreaking music and electrifying stage presence to audiences across newer territories.

The Kolkata show will feature a heartwarming gesture and will entail a unique ticketing initiative. For every ticket purchased, 100 rupees will be contributed towards women welfare with the promoters in the final stages of negotiation with a local NGO.

Speaking about the tour expansion, Karan Aujla said, "I'm thrilled to announce these two additional shows and to bring my music to Jaipur and Kolkata. India has been incredibly supportive of my journey, and I'm excited to connect with even more fans in these vibrant cities. This tour is a celebration of my music and my fans, and I can't wait to create unforgettable memories together."

Elaborating further Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation adds on, "We're thrilled to expand Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' with two additional shows in Jaipur and Kolkata. The overwhelming response to the initial dates has been incredible, and we're excited to bring this groundbreaking artist's music to even more fans across India. The Kolkata show's tribute to women and charitable initiative is a testament to Karan Aujla's commitment to making a positive impact, and we're proud to be a part of it."

The 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' is set to be a cultural phenomenon, showcasing Aujla's unique blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds. With his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, the tour is expected to be a highlight of the Indian music scene.

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India born Canada-based pop artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ is already selling out record breaking tickets across global territories such as Canada, United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all cities. The ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, ’Tauba Tauba’ and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024

· Saturday, 7th December 2024- Chandigarh

· Friday, 13th December 2024- Bengaluru

· Sunday, 15th December 2024 - New Delhi

· Wednesday, 18th December 2024 - New Delhi

· Thursday, 19th December 2024 - New Delhi

· Saturday, 21st December 2024 – Mumbai

· Tuesday, 24th December 2024– Kolkata

· Sunday, 29th December 2024 - Jaipur