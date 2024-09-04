Saregama India & Ripple Effect Studios bring global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s iconic Dil-Luminati Tour, presented by Pixel by HDFC Bank to 10 cities across India

MUMBAI: After ground-breaking sold out shows across North America, Australia, and New Zealand for the first time ever, global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh brings the much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour presented by Pixel - a new generation of digital credit cards by HDFC Bank & Co-powered by Levi’s to 10 cities in India! The Dil-Luminati Tour will be an epic 10-city celebration, set to entertain lakhs of fans across India, making it a marquee event in the history of music concerts.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, 2024—a venue that boasts a mammoth capacity that no other Indian artist has filled in decades. Fans are confident that Diljit will break that record with ease. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Each city will become a hub of electrifying energy as Diljit delivers his signature performances with unmatched charisma and a powerful connection to his audience. This tour is not just about music—it's a celebration of unity, culture, and the beats that bring all music lovers together.

Diljit Dosanjh, whose stardom continues to rise globally as the first Indian artist to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the first Punjabi artist to light up the stage at Coachella, is over the moon about this homecoming, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together—I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., is just as thrilled: "The Dil-Luminati Tour is more than just a series of concerts—it’s a cultural phenomenon. Diljit and our team have put up a great show across continents, and now it’s time for India to experience this world-class event. We’re committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country."

Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing said, “We’re delighted to present the Dil-Luminati Tour with Diljit Dosanjh, an artist whose popularity unites fans worldwide. This tour is a celebration of culture, the power of music and a remarkable artist. With PIXEL, an end-to-end mobile app-based, customisable, DIY digital card range, we have a remarkable product that supports flexibility with offerings that are dynamic and innovative. We’re excited to be a part of an event that promises a series of wonderful musical concerts to fans across India.”

Sonali Singh, Founder – Ripple Effect Studios & Business Manager – Diljit Dosanjh, shares the excitement: "Working on the Dil-Luminati Tour has been an incredible journey, and bringing it to India is a huge milestone for all of us. The passion and energy Diljit brings to the stage are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see how the enthusiasm of Indian fans will elevate these shows to an entirely new level. We’re gearing up for an experience that will be talked about for years to come!"

As the anticipation builds, fans across India are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows. The energy is electric, and the excitement is contagious. Whether you’re in Delhi, Hyderabad, or any of the other cities on this landmark tour, prepare yourself for an evening of music, celebration, and pure magic. This is more than just a concert—it’s a momentous occasion, a homecoming, and a celebration of everything that makes live music so powerful.

This isn’t just a concert—it’s the event every Indian music lover has been waiting for, and it’s set to make history. The excitement is palpable as the countdown begins. Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of history—see you at the show!

The tour is officially presented by PIXEL credit cards by HDFC Bank and Co-powered by Levi’s.

The presale of tickets for the concert will be exclusively available on the Live tab of the Zomato app for HDFC Bank’s PIXELixel credit card holders from 12.00 pm on 10th September, 2024 till 12:00 PM on 12th September, 2024. Following this, the tickets will be available for general purchase starting 1:00 PM on 12th September, 2024. HDFC Bank PIXEL customers will also enjoy the benefit of an additional 10% discount on tickets purchased using PIXEL credit cards and enjoy an exclusive joining fees waiver during the sale.