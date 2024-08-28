RadioandMusic
News |  28 Aug 2024 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Outsky's new track 'Vibin' now available for licensing on Hoopr

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s first leading music licensing platform, is excited to announce the release of “Vibin'” by talented artist Outsky. This upbeat and romantic synth-pop track is now available for licensing on the Hoopr platform, offering content creators and businesses a fresh and captivating audio option for their projects.

“We’re thrilled to have Outsky’s fantastic new track, ‘Vibin’, available for licensing on Hoopr,” said Bhumika Shukla, GM- Music at Hoopr. “Its energetic vibe and romantic undertones make it a perfect fit for a variety of content. We’re confident it will be a popular choice for our users.”

“At Hoopr, we’re committed to empowering creators with easy access to outstanding music through innovative technology. Outsky’s ‘Vibin’’ is a perfect example of the kind of quality and creativity we aim to spotlight. We’re excited to see how this track will inspire and elevate the work of creators across our platform,” said Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hoopr.

“Vibin’” is a captivating synth-pop anthem that will have listeners grooving in no time. Singer, songwriter, and producer Aditya Mishra, aka Outsky, delivers a powerful performance, weaving his musical magic to create a beautiful soundscape. Whether you're looking for the perfect soundtrack for your next film, show, or advertisement, “Vibin’” is the ideal choice.

Outsky's musical journey began with intimate live acoustic gigs where he reimagined familiar melodies. This experience honed his craft and ability to infuse music with personal narrative. Now, fueled by a passion for self-expression, Outsky has blossomed into a multi-talented artist, forging his path in the industry with determination.

To licence “Vibin’” or explore Hoopr’s vast library of music, visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4koFiDn7Ycs&t=4s

Vibin’ is now streaming across all popular platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Max0zoqrKVc

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/in/album/vibin/1762115687?i=1762115688

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0DcwwmNwePO0cWm5zSB9W8?si=6297c26de12b4e67

JioSaavn: https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/vibin/RlsmYRYCblY

Amazon Prime Music: https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0DCRJCR7B?marketplaceId=A3K6Y4MI8GDYMT&musicTerritory=IN&ref=dm_sh_atSC1DPxCm87DaDrgRZO1nBjL

Gaana Music: https://gaana.com/song/vibin-240

Instagram Music: https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/1015402793391915?igsh=bzlmNTd4NHNvc3lv

