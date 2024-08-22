HAAi takes center stafe at Solomun's plus one Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a night where the boundaries of the dancefloor are not just pushed, but completely reimagined, as the living legend Solomun invites HAAi, one of the industry's most in-demand acts, to his exclusive +1 residency. A virtuoso in everything from pulse-raising techno to introspective electronic ballads, HAAi will pull no punches when she takes the stage at Pacha Ibiza on August 25. Secure your spot on Ibiza's hottest dancefloor and book your tickets now.

Fans love HAAi not just for her original productions, such as 'Lights Out', the instant classic with Fred Again... and Romy; but also for her ability to conjure a kaleidoscope of sound in her sets, blending gritty techno with ethereal melodies and atmospheric interludes. Now joining Solomun for an exclusive evening at Ibiza's most iconic venue, fans can expect a musical dialogue that transcends the traditional, offering a journey through the peaks and valleys of electronic music's diverse and majestic landscape.

Recent years have seen Solomun's +1 residency emerge as a shining gem of Ibiza's nightlife, but this year's billings have taken the beloved party to new heights. Although fans this season have been treated to spellbinding sets from the likes of Jamie xx, Marcel Dettmann and DJ Seinfeld, the legendary Solomun continues to wow audiences with unexpected marquee bookings. Don’t miss an incredible performance when HAAi joins Solomun at Pacha Ibiza for this week’s exclusive +1 party.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.