News |  02 Apr 2025 11:09 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran shares throwback video from India, Jams with auto driver Rakesh

MUMBAI: Musician Ed Sheeran, who visited India in February for his Mathematics (–=÷x) Tour, has shared a nostalgic moment from his trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed posted a video from one of his auto rides, capturing a fun interaction with the driver, Rakesh.

In the clip, Ed sat beside Rakesh, playing his upcoming song Azizam. As the music played, Rakesh grooved effortlessly while driving, prompting Ed to exclaim, “I think he likes it. Let’s go.” Smiling and singing along, Ed encouraged Rakesh, saying, “Give me the moves, man.”

Sharing the video, Ed wrote, “When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh.”

Fans were quick to react, with many pointing out Rakesh’s resemblance to filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Comments flooded in, with users saying, “Who else thought Rajamouli?” and “SS Rajamouli, is that you?”

Others praised Rakesh’s energy and dance moves, with one fan commenting, “Rakesh got the moves!!!” Another joked, “Ed: ‘Show me how to move like the water.’ Rakesh: ‘Say less’.” A user added, “Auto bhaiyya rsvpd the secret session of the album long ago.”

With Azizam yet to be released, one fan summed it up perfectly: “Everyone is gonna move like Rakesh once this is out!”

Ed Sheeran auto driver Rakesh music
