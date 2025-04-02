Ed Sheeran shares throwback video from India, Jams with auto driver Rakesh

MUMBAI: Musician Ed Sheeran, who visited India in February for his Mathematics (–=÷x) Tour, has shared a nostalgic moment from his trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed posted a video from one of his auto rides, capturing a fun interaction with the driver, Rakesh.
In the clip, Ed sat beside Rakesh, playing his upcoming song Azizam. As the music played, Rakesh grooved effortlessly while driving, prompting Ed to exclaim, “I think he likes it. Let’s go.” Smiling and singing along, Ed encouraged Rakesh, saying, “Give me the moves, man.”
Sharing the video, Ed wrote, “When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh.”
Fans were quick to react, with many pointing out Rakesh’s resemblance to filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Comments flooded in, with users saying, “Who else thought Rajamouli?” and “SS Rajamouli, is that you?”
Others praised Rakesh’s energy and dance moves, with one fan commenting, “Rakesh got the moves!!!” Another joked, “Ed: ‘Show me how to move like the water.’ Rakesh: ‘Say less’.” A user added, “Auto bhaiyya rsvpd the secret session of the album long ago.”
With Azizam yet to be released, one fan summed it up perfectly: “Everyone is gonna move like Rakesh once this is out!”
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more
MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more
Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more
MUMBAI: Musician Ed Sheeran, who visited India in February for his Mathematics (–=÷x) Tour, has shared a nostalgic moment from his trip. Taking to...read more
MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, the one-of-a-kind theatre initiative by Aditya Birla Group, is back for its seventh season. This season witnessed some of...read more
MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event...read more
MUMBAI: Music sensation Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. The...read more
MUMBAI: On March 30th, the historic Royal Opera House witnessed a breathtaking musical collaboration—Sakhya 2025. This extraordinary jugalbandi...read more