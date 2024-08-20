Mann Mohyo Sawaro: A revival of haweli sangeet from the pushtimargi temples a landmark event in Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Mumbai is set to witness an exceptional evening of Indian classical music with Mann Mohyo Sawaro - Haweli Sangeet from the Pushtimargi Temples of India on 28th August 2024, 8.30 p.m. onwards at the Aspee Auditorium, Malad (West). Presented by the accomplished couple vocalist duo Vinay Ramadasan and Anuja Zokarkar, and supported by Pancham Nishad Creatives, this concert offers a fresh and dynamic take on the ancient tradition of Haweli Sangeet.

The Rich Legacy of Haweli Sangeet

Haweli Sangeet, a devotional music form dating back to the 16th century, has its roots in the teachings of Swami Vallabhacharya and the Pushtimarg tradition. Performed in temples as an offering to Lord Krishna, affectionately known as Thakur ji, this genre evolved within the confines of Hawelis (mansions) due to historical invasions. Over time, it has become a unique blend of temple, folk, and classical music.

Grounded in the Dhrupad-Dhamar style, Haweli Sangeet is renowned for its spiritual depth and aesthetic beauty. The compositions passed down through generations in the Guru-Shishya Parampara, are rich in Raag (melody), Taal (rhythm), and Bhog (offering), with lyrics often inspired by revered poets like Krishnadas and Surdas. The revival of this tradition in the 20th century, led by the legendary Pandit Jasraj, has ensured that Haweli Sangeet continues to resonate with contemporary audiences.

A Fresh Vision for 2024

This year’s concert at the Aspee Auditorium marks an evolution in the Mann Mohyo Sawaro series, building on the success of the 2022 event at the Nehru Centre. Vinay Ramadasan and Anuja Zokarkar will be joined by an ensemble of distinguished musicians, bringing a renewed energy to the timeless melodies of Haweli Sangeet and celebrating Krishna Janmashtmi.

Leading the ensemble is Abhishek Borkar, a sarod virtuoso whose mastery will set the tone for the evening. He will be accompanied by percussionists Umesh Warbhuvan and Aditya Apte, and flutist Sandeep Kulkarni, with Rohit Khavle on Pakhawaj, Nusrat Apoorv on harmonium, and backing vocalists Aman Raithatha and Harshad Kulkarni rounding out the performance. Together, they will create a rich, immersive soundscape that honors tradition while embracing innovation.

Adding to the concert’s distinctiveness, the stage design will be inspired by Pichwai art, crafted by renowned designer Pradnya Pacharne. Her visual artistry, combined with the expert sound engineering of Abhinav Patankar, will transform the Aspee Auditorium into a sanctified space reminiscent of a temple, enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the performance.

An Unmissable Cultural Experience

Mann Mohyo Sawaro is more than just a concert—it is a celebration of devotion, a tribute to the heritage of Pushtimarg, and an exploration of the interplay between temple, folk, and classical music. This performance not only honours the tradition of Haweli Sangeet but also pushes its boundaries, offering audiences an experience that is both deeply rooted in history and refreshingly contemporary.

Don’t miss this extraordinary musical experience on August 28, 2024. Tickets are available now at www.bookmyshow.com.

Quotes of the Artistes

Vinay Ramadasan Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Music Composer, and Creative Director

"I am delighted to bring 'Mann Mohyo Sawaro' back to Mumbai. My earlier experience at The Nehru Centre motivated me to expand and enhance the production, and I am filled with pride to present this new version to the Mumbai audience for the first time."

"I am deeply thankful to Shashi Kaka for reaching out to me to showcase 'Mann Mohyo Sawaro' during the Shree Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. His trust in me to take full creative control has been empowering, and I feel truly honoured to have such a distinguished organization backing this performance."

"This upcoming event promises to be a rich sensory experience, with new set designs, innovative soundscapes, and the continued tradition of featuring guest artists. I eagerly anticipate an evening of spiritual and artistic immersion that will resonate with the essence of Haveli Sangeet."

Anuja Zokarkar Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar award, 2023

"This concert invites me into a transcendent realm, where the timeless compositions of the Pushtimarg tradition gracefully unfold. It offers a unique opportunity to journey through centuries, exploring the rich interplay of temple, folk, and classical music within the cultural fabric of the North Indian subcontinent."

“For this episode of Mann Mohyo Sawaro, I will perform my favourite, "Kahan Karun Vaikunth," a piece written by Paramanand-Das and composed by the legendary Padmavibhushan Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji.

"What draws me most to this concert is its immersive musical experience. It invites artists to remain true to their authentic selves and their art, transforming the auditorium into a sanctified space akin to a temple, where devotion is celebrated with joy and deep love for Thakurji is expressed."

"The concert features a variety of acoustic instruments and highlights an array of talented artists, creating a soundscape that balances tradition with innovation. We thoughtfully select a blend of popular padas that resonate with the audience and introduce lesser-known ones, offering both artists and listeners the chance to rediscover familiar tunes while exploring hidden gems."

"The rich soundscape, while preserved in its original form, continues to sound fresh and beautiful, capturing the timeless essence of this profound musical tradition. This atmosphere elevates the experience to one of pure spiritual and artistic communion."