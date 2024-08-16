Seven times Grammy-nominated Bonobo drops 'Expander'

MUMBAI: Released this week on Ninja Tune, “Expander” cuts a slice of unmistakable Bonobo, deftly weaving organic vocals and instrumentation with peak-time dance-floor sensibilities that set it up to become one of the songs of the summer. Following his recent roadblock set on Glastonbury’s LEVELS stage, numerous clips of the unreleased track begin circulating online, with fans clamouring for an ID.

The track is already a staple at his legendary OUTLIER sets, an event series curated by Bonobo which shows his continued influence as a DJ and also the reverence a new generation of artists hold for his own releases. Joining him on DJ line ups over the last year have included Barry Can't Swim, DJ Koze, Sofia Kourtesis, salute, Kelly Lee Owens, Mall Grab, DJ Tennis, Dixon, TSHA, SG Lewis, Young Marco, Kerri Chandler, Carlita, Elkka, HAAi, John Talabot, Paula Tape amongst others. The 15,000 capacity event at Drumsheds in London was the fastest selling event of the season. Bonobo also recently played “Expander" when going b2b with Disclosure at their Friends & Family pop-up in LA.

Periods between album releases (of which he has north of 900,000 total sales to date) can be quieter for many artists, but not for Bonobo. He has recently announced a huge OUTLIER curated show at Colorado's infamous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which features supporting slots from label mates Barry Can’t Swim and Sofia Kourtesis, as well as Vancouver-based electronic artist Yu Su. He also returns to Amsterdam for an OUTLIER takeover of this year’s DGTL @ ADE, with a huge lineup that includes TSHA, DJ Tennis, Jennifer Loveless, John Talabot, Josey Rebelle and many more, and will play the opening night of this year’s Warehouse Project in Manchester as a co-headline with Jungle joined by the likes of Honey Dijon and Major League DJz.

“Expander” sees Bonobo continue his stellar run of heavier, club-inspired tracks released in between albums. Following, as it does, his 2022 singles “Defender” and “ATK”, the subsequent fingle “Fold” — a collaboration with Jacques Green — and 2020’s anthemic NYC disco-inspired "Heartbreak" 12" with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.