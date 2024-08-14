Goan Talent to take center stage at Sunburn Goa 2024: Asia’s Premier electronic Dance Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s not just about the beats—it’s also about community, culture and a chance for Goans to take centre stage. The festival offers an opportunity for Goans to be more than spectators.

A couple of weeks ago Sunburn Goa extended an open invitation to locals to participate, receiving an overwhelming response with over 1000 registrations. This remarkable enthusiasm reflects the vibrant support from the people of Goa and local businesses, eager to be part of this iconic event. Goan artists, musicians, photographers and entrepreneurs have stepped forward to participate and contribute. Over the years, during Sunburn Goa, the locals have involved themselves and benefited in numerous ways through visibility, better scope and increased business opportunities.

Talent takes centre stage as several Goan musicians, DJs and sound technicians get an opportunity to share an international platform with renowned music artists. DJ CurlyM recalls her incredible experience at last year's festival. “Being on stage at Sunburn is not just a dream for artists, but also for the audience. It unites people from various cities and cultures, fostering a unique connection. When I performed at Sunburn, I realised that I am not just performing for one city or country but for multiple countries and diverse cities all at once. This exact feeling hits differently.”

DJ Allan D’Souza from Skeletron Academy mentions, “The festival provided a huge platform for my music, helping to highlight Goan talent. The crowd was amazing, and it felt great to see everyone enjoying the music and supporting our Goan artists. I can't wait to be back this year.”

Food stalls set up by Goans offer a varied choice of Goan delicacies, allowing locals to benefit from increased sales during the festival, with brand visibility that spills across the rest of the year, which sees an influx of over 75,000 tourists.

Given the grandeur of Sunburn Goa with its vibrant themes, the music festival is a haven for photographers and videographers who have also been called upon to be part of Sunburn Goa 2024, providing a deserving platform to let their talent run wild. Additionally, there have been registrations for roles in stage production and venue production, which are crucial to the festival’s success. Local experts in these fields are encouraged to participate, building their experience at par with international standards on local soil and creating an edge for future projects.

The involvement of local businesses and vendors in the festival is also expected to provide a substantial boost to Goa's local economy. As Sunburn Goa welcomes audiences from across the globe, it offers a unique platform for local enterprises to showcase their products and services to a diverse and international crowd. This fusion of global exposure and local talent not only enhances the festival experience but also promotes economic growth within the region.

Expressing his excitement about the initiative, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said, “We are humbled with the strong response from the local community. The participation of Goan youth and local talent has always been a cornerstone of our success and we are glad to see that for the 18th edition. The festival thrives on the collective efforts of those working behind the scenes and the registrations this year are a testament to the collaborative spirit we cherish.”