Immersive water music festival S2O New York sells out of Saturday tickets and two-day passes ahead of inaugural edition at The Brooklyn Mirage this Labor Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Limited Sunday tickets remain for the first-ever S2O New York, which will take place from Saturday, August 31 - Sunday, September 1, 2024 and showcase world-renowned acts like GRAMMY-nominated superstar Marshmello and stadium-smashing dubstep producer/DJ Subtronics.

Poised to become New York’s premier Labor Day Weekend electronic music festival, S2O New York will mark the U.S. debut of the world’s biggest Songkran (Thai New Year) celebration - S2O Festival - which celebrates the Songkran tradition of spraying one another with water for good luck.

S2O New York’s star-studded lineup will also feature performances from Norwegian artist Alan Walker, melodic bass mavericks Said The Sky b2b William Black, multi-platinum producer and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet, American big room titan Borgeous, Canadian act Dzeko, versatile melodic artist Kaivon, Asian-American duo ARMNHMR, and dubstep queen LEVEL UP. S2O New York will additionally feature a handful of local Asian-American artists including SENSEI, Zion b2b Jomu, Cyberpunk b2b PSYXTOI, and JOKAH.

Since S2O’s inception in Bangkok in 2015, the event brand has become the world’s biggest Songkran/Thai New Year celebration, with events in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. From the shores of Bangkok to the bustling streets of Seoul, S2O has gained recognition for its innovative blend of electronic dance music and spectacular water effects. The unique festival concept aims to harness the power of water as an elemental force of joy and unity while transcending cultural boundaries to create immersive experiences for attendees worldwide. The brand placed on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals 2023 list at #55 with S2O Thailand and #79 with S2O Taiwan.

Since launching in 2015, Pulse Events has become an expert on the Asian-American electronic music market, specializing in concerts and live performances across North America and beyond. The event producer and promoter’s brand mission is to be a pioneer of culture and media innovation, having previously hosted industry-leading electronic music artists such as Martin Garrix, SLANDER, Afrojack, Gryffin, KSHMR, Kill The Noise, Like Mike, Seven Lions, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, and producing world tours for South Korean artists such as EXO and Big Bang.

With its proven track record of hosting exceptional live events, Pulse Events has been entrusted to translate S2O’s increasingly global success to the U.S. market. The company aims to represent Asian-Americans within the global dance music community through their productions, showcased by their two successful editions of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year (which celebrates Chinese New Year) and now, the debut edition of S2O New York. Through these endeavors, the brand is introducing American audiences to Asian cultural celebrations while creating unforgettable festival experiences.

Pulse Events’ debut edition of S2O New York will reflect the cultural diversity of the melting-pot city, while simultaneously showcasing world-renowned DJs, stunning visual effects, and exhilarating water-themed elements and performances. S2O New York attendees will immerse themselves in a water music festival experience with experiential elements as well as a cool indoor lounge for the best end-of-summer experience in the Big Apple Inspired by New York City’s vibrant landmarks and iconic waterways, The Brooklyn Mirage’s sprawling complex, expansive 200-foot LED wall, and city views will provide the perfect backdrop for the inaugural multi-sensory event.

