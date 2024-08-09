Nora En Pure Lands on Big Beat Records with Hyperreal (Middle Of The Night) feat. Robinson

MUMBAI: Following an array of instrumental releases, Nora En Pure teams up with New Zealand singer-songwriter Robinson for her latest vocal single, Hyperreal (Middle Of The Night) – out now on Big Beat Records.
Nora En Pure – Hyperreal (Middle Of The Night) Ft. Robinson
Teasing the track in her sets over the past few months, as well in her Purified Radio show, this magical collaboration has formed an instant connection with audiences all around the world. Creating a sonic escape, this timeless piece blurs the lines between reality and imagination through soaring vocals, delicate instrumentals and playful basslines.
Celebrating the release with a run of club and festival performances across North America, Nora En Pure will touch down in San Diego, CA to play at Beach House. Other tour highlights include special events such as Purified LA at Los Angeles, CA’s Expo Lawn West (August 11) and Purified New York at Brooklyn, NY’s The Brooklyn Mirage (August 16) along with top-billed sets at Magna, UT’s Das Energi Festival (August 10), Nashville, TN’s Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style Festival (August 17).
For Nora En Pure’s full list of tour dates, head over to BandsInTown.
August Tour Dates
9 - San Diego, CA - Beach House
10 – Magna, UT - Das Energi Festival
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Nora En Pure Presents Purified Los Angeles @ Expo Lawn West
16 – Brooklyn, NY - Nora En Pure Presents Purified New York @ The Brooklyn Mirage
17 – Nashville, TN - Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style Festival
17 - Atlanta, GA - District Atlanta
18 – Tampa, FL - WTR Pool and Grille
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Zürich Openair
