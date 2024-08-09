RadioandMusic
Jack Emery returns to Purified Records with 'Fickle Heart' EP

MUMBAI: Following his outstanding label debut last year, Believe, California-based producer Jack Emery returns to Purified Records under a new alias with his two-track Fickle Heart EP.

Stream / Purchase: Jack Emery – Fickle Heart

Crafting a melodic soundscape, the title track is an enchanting cut that combines gentle instrumentation with serene vocals. Floating across a dreamy instrumental arrangement, Jack’s second offering Will You combines emotive keys and airy synths to draw his EP to a close.

Speaking about the release, Jack Emery mentioned,

"I am thrilled to share my debut EP on Purified Records and show a deeper side of my creative expression. Emotional vocals and the organic sounds of nature combine to give the listener a sense of melancholy and depth, and the tracks invite the audience to gaze up at a twilight sky in wonder."

Hailing from San Diego, California, Jack Shelledy AKA Jack Emery’s music has been played out all around the world at some of the biggest festivals including Ultra Europe, Amsterdam Dance Event, and the DJ Mag Top 100 Awards. Jack has also received support from Sultan + Shepard in their Dialekt Radio show, as well as heavy support on Sirius XM Chill. Being a classically trained musician, he combines his background in an orchestral setting with inspiration from dance music heavyweights including Nora En Pure, Lane 8, and RÜFÜS DU SOL to create his unique style of melodic house.

The Fickle Heart artwork showcases a photograph of coral, captured by Daniel Nicholson. Coral plays a crucial role in marine ecosystems by forming coral reefs, which serve as habitats for countless marine species and support biodiversity. These tiny creatures have a symbiotic relationship with algae, providing essential nutrients through photosynthesis and helping sustain the reef's growth. However, corals are in grave danger due to rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and destructive human activities, leading to coral bleaching and the decline of reef ecosystems. You can help save this ecosystem by signing up at www.only.one and plant corals with their partners, Coral Gardeners and Ocean Gardener.

About Daniel Nicholson:

Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe’s most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.

About Only One:

Only One is on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis in this generation – with you. Their community unites millions of advocates to drive victories on global campaigns, and their membership community grows their own mangrove forests and coral reefs, as well as removes plastic and carbon pollution. They are accelerating the most powerful ocean and climate solutions, with an approach centred on environmental justice. 100% of funds from their membership plans goes directly to projects on the ground.


 

