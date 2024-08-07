RadioandMusic
News |  07 Aug 2024

Calgary post-metal Atomis to release Posthumous 'The Void Box Set' of their entire Works and stream single '12 Chains'

MUMBAI: Atomis, Post-Metal from Calgary, Canada was a music and visual artist group, created by Nathan Navetto, Matthew McLaughlin, Taylor Johnson, and Bryan Buss in 2010. Combining elements of post-rock/metal, electronic, and cinema, Atomis had created a unique voice in their music/visual hybrid live performances. They disbanded in 2020 due to the passing of drummer Nathan Navetto and are now releasing a box set of all the music they have ever created, as a tribute to the late him. Before the release of the collection they are streaming the single “12 Chains”, which bassist Bryan Buss comments on:

“12 Chains is a driving, repetitive, droning track that constantly moves forward until it breaks. We have an upcoming video for this one directed by Doug Cook that will perfectly show what one can go through in life, always searching for answers.”

Musically, the box set showcases the entirety of Atomis, all the way from the drawing board, to a polished album, but in reverse. Each of the three CDs showcases three eras of the band in constant creation mode. They are excited to finally share IT ALL, “polished” or not.

The set includes their self-titled album recorded in 2014, including four long tracks that have never been performed live; “Welcome to the Void” – Navetto's experimental version of their debut with eight extra synth-laden tracks; and a “Live off the Floor” demo album capturing raw performances from 2010-2014.

Dynamic and crushing, this triple threat of post-metal is recommended for fans of Isis, Neurosis, and The Ocean.

Single - 12 Chains

Youtube - https://youtu.be/VkqDM7jHSPA

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3LQ6TBv

Teaser - The Void Box Set - https://youtu.be/QLYuz28NRbE

Due out August 30th, 2024, "The Void Box Set" pre-order at https://atomismusic.bandcamp.com/

Atomis 3 album "The Void Box Set"
#1 Atomis Self-titled album (never performed live, recorded in 2014)
#2 Welcome to the Void ( Nathan Navetto (Drums) experimental version of the album - never performed live recorded 2014-2018)
#3 Atomis Live (Live off the floor demos album, songs performed live 2010-2014)

Album 1: Recorded in 2014 - ATOMIS (Self-titled)
Track Listing:
1. 12 Chains - (7:27)
2. Awakening - (14:03)
3. In The Realm of Hungry Ghosts (7:35)
4. Maelström - (9:23)

Album 2: Welcome the Void (Nathan Navetto (Drums) version of the debut album, which includes 8 extra synth-laden experimental tracks that he wrote solo from 2014-2018)
Track Listing:
1. Genesis - (4:54)
2. oooo wormhole - (1:38)
3. Creation’s Bridge - (7:43)
4. Accretion - (5:13)
5. Entropy - (7:02)
6. Into the Void - (3:11)
7. 12 Strands - (7:22)
8. The Descendant - (3:04)
9. Terrestrial - (9:08)
10. In The Realm of Hungry Ghosts - (7:54)
11. Reflection - (2:49)
12. Events Horizons - (14:17)

Album 3: ATOMIS - Live Demos (Live off the floor demos album, songs performed live 2010-2014)
Track Listing:
1. Intro - (3:13)
2. Maelström - (9:12)
3. The Charmer and His King - (5:57)
4. Interlude A - (2:24)
5. They Thought It To Be Impossible, So They Did It - (5:55)
6. Lot Lizard - (6:22)
7. Interlude B - (2:05)
8. Titus Andronicus - (7:44)
9. Bellewether - (10:03)
10. The River - (6:45)
11. Unconsciousness - (6:47)
12. NEW SOG! - (7:35)

Albums lineup:
Nathan Navetto (Drums)
Matthew McLaughlin (Guitar/Vox/Keys)
Taylor Johnson (Guitar)
Bryan Buss (Bass)

Atomis Posthumous music Songs
