Beirut to Berlin: Nur is now coming to antiSOCIAL Mumbai with her Musical Magic!

MUMBAI: Hey techno lovers , mark your calendars something epic is dropping at antiSOCIAL on August 10th! antiSOCIAL is bringing Nur Jaber- the legendary Beirut producer and Raketka - the techno queen straight from Europe to Mumbai, just for you for a night filled with house and techno vibes.
Think of it as a mash-up of Indian roots and European beats—crazy and a perfect harmony - Nur, who set off to Berlin from Beirut to find her techno and house music soulmate is now bringing her newfound love to Mumbai to shake things up with an incredible set aligned with the famous european DJ- Raketka
A night of epic vibes at antiSOCIAL with your crew is the ultimate Saturday recipe—do you really wanna miss out? Nope, didn’t think so!
Grab your pals and get your tickets NOW!!
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Day & Time: Saturday, 10th August 2024 | 8PM
RSVP now : https://insider.in/antisocial-x-paradox-presents-nur-jaber-iehpl/event
