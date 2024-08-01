RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2024 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Tyga to bring summer SHI tour back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for August 5, as the enigmatic Tyga returns to Pacha Ibiza for a night of unparalleled energy. Following the riveting success of his first performance at the iconic venue last month, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper is set to deliver another momentous show as part of his Summer Type Shi world tour.

The rap icon has had a summer to remember, not only pleasing fans with his international tour but maintaining a steady string of standout releases. His most recent track, 'No Question' alongside Sabrina Claudio sets the tone for stress-free fun in the sun, setting the mood for his awaited return to Pacha Ibiza. After lighting the fuse with his first show on July 22, fans can expect the energy at the legendary venue to explode when Tyga takes the stage on August 5.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
Tyga Diplo Köslch and Ida Engberg Ben Böhmer Barry Can’t Swim Sven Väth The blessed Madonna
Related news
 | 25 Jul 2024

Denis Sulta and Solomun team up for one night showstopper at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Two titans of the global club scene are set to unite on July 28 when Denis Sulta joins the legendary Solomun for his esteemed +1 Pacha Ibiza residency.

read more
 | 16 Jul 2024

Camelphat takes centre stage with stellar lineup at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: As the summer heats up, so does the action at Pacha Ibiza, where Camelphat continues to redefine Tuesday nights with their must-see weekly residency.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Anitta completes summer set at Pacha Ibiza with second stunning show

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar Anitta brought her high-octane live performance back to Pacha Ibiza last night, delivering her second tour de force set in just as many weeks.

read more
 | 05 Jul 2024

Sol +1: Amsterdam Phenom Job Jobse joins this Sunday at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Amsterdam's Job Jobse is officially joining Solomun at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday, marking a high point in a summer season already brimming with marquee bookings.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2024

Musical icon Grace Jones to ignite Pacha Ibiza with rare performance

MUMBAI: The one and only Grace Jones is coming to Pacha Ibiza, treating those in attendance on June 29 to an exclusive live performance from the musical icon.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Mediocre announces album 'Growth Eater' due out September 27 on Dangerbird Records

MUMBAI: Mediocre, the Los Angeles-based rock duo of guitarist/vocalist Piper Torrison (she/they) and bassist/vocalist Keely Martin (she/her), offer...read more

2
Friendship Day Feast: Stories that will make you cherish your crew

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is here, a time to shower our incredible friends with love and celebrate the bonds that enrich our lives. Sure, there's...read more

3
Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood...read more

4
Tyga to bring summer SHI tour back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for August 5, as the enigmatic Tyga returns to Pacha Ibiza for a night of unparalleled energy. Following the riveting...read more

5
Roger Sanchez to set flowe Power in full bloom at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: The summer season at Pacha Ibiza has officially blossomed, as dance music icon Roger Sanchez is making his way to the revered nightclub on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games