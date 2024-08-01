Tyga to bring summer SHI tour back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for August 5, as the enigmatic Tyga returns to Pacha Ibiza for a night of unparalleled energy. Following the riveting success of his first performance at the iconic venue last month, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper is set to deliver another momentous show as part of his Summer Type Shi world tour.

The rap icon has had a summer to remember, not only pleasing fans with his international tour but maintaining a steady string of standout releases. His most recent track, 'No Question' alongside Sabrina Claudio sets the tone for stress-free fun in the sun, setting the mood for his awaited return to Pacha Ibiza. After lighting the fuse with his first show on July 22, fans can expect the energy at the legendary venue to explode when Tyga takes the stage on August 5.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.