RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2024 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Damian Lazarus joins Bedouin for Ceremony of Sound at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, Pacha Ibiza's SAGA residency ascends to new heights as it welcomes electronic music visionary Damian Lazarus to the iconic venue. Known for his shamanic approach to sets, Lazarus promises to mesmerise fans and set the dancefloor in motion. Joined by hosts and SAGA residents Bedouin, August 21 at Pacha Ibiza has all of the makings for one of the summer’s hottest evenings.

With Damian Lazarus at the helm, attendees will embark on an exploration of both sound and spirit. Renowned for infusing live sets with an unmatched mystique, Lazarus creates immersive audio landscapes that captivate fans worldwide. His transcendental sound makes Lazarus the perfect complement to Bedouin, who will push the narrative even deeper with their melodic techno soundscapes. Further elevating the ritual will be Collé with his percussive soundscapes and Robin M, whose vocal house single 'Moment' spread like wildfire amongst diehard fans of the genre.

Expect the musical to meet the mystical at Pacha Ibiza with this marquee lineup. Secure your spot on the dancefloor now!

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
Pacha Ibzia The blessed Madonna Pete Tong Loco Dice Purple Disco Machine Dixon and Jimi Jules Adriatique BLOND:ISH music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Aug 2024

Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre presents ‘The Open Couple’ by Dario Fo, returns to stage afer seven years at Veda Kunba Theatre

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider presents a satirical rom-com play, Dario Fo’s ‘The Open Couple’, as part of its co-producing initiative—‘Manch’ with Bhasha Centre. The play makes a comeback after 7 years at the spacious auditorium, Veda Kunba Theatre Mumbai, opening with two shows on September 1, 2024.

read more
 | 19 Aug 2024

J-POP Royalty release of first full album

MUMBAI: The musical phenomenon continues to sweep Japan and the globe with the announcement of the highly anticipated release of Number_i’s first full album, No.I (Number One), set to drop on 23rd September.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

India's Paralympic team gears up for Paris 2024 with the launch of the anthem "Macha Dhoom''

MUMBAI: The Indian Paralympic Team was given a rousing send-off as they prepare to compete at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The event was marked by the launch of the special anthem, “Macha Dhoom,” crafted by the renowned music directors Vivek – Abhishek.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

Malhar Rang – Season's Melodic expressions featuring Jayateerth Mevundi

MUMBAI: The monsoon season in India has long been celebrated through the lyrical beauty of Malhar Ragas, a quintessential element of Hindustani classical music that encapsulates the romance and rejuvenation brought by the rains.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

'Asar Tera Kaisa' - Shekhar Ravjiani & Shilpa Rao Revive 70s Disco mood with a modern edge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance to the new song by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao! Their exciting new track, 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' is out today, August 16, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

Red FM announces RJ Purab as the new vpive of Delhi's Morning No.1 Show

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Damian Lazarus joins Bedouin for Ceremony of Sound at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, Pacha Ibiza's SAGA residency ascends to new heights as it welcomes electronic music visionary Damian Lazarus to the iconic...read more

2
J-POP Royalty release of first full album

MUMBAI: The musical phenomenon continues to sweep Japan and the globe with the announcement of the highly anticipated release of Number_i’s first...read more

3
Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre presents ‘The Open Couple’ by Dario Fo, returns to stage afer seven years at Veda Kunba Theatre

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider presents a satirical rom-com play, Dario Fo’s ‘The Open Couple’, as part of its co-producing initiative—‘Manch’ with Bhasha...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games