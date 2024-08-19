Damian Lazarus joins Bedouin for Ceremony of Sound at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, Pacha Ibiza's SAGA residency ascends to new heights as it welcomes electronic music visionary Damian Lazarus to the iconic venue. Known for his shamanic approach to sets, Lazarus promises to mesmerise fans and set the dancefloor in motion. Joined by hosts and SAGA residents Bedouin, August 21 at Pacha Ibiza has all of the makings for one of the summer’s hottest evenings.

With Damian Lazarus at the helm, attendees will embark on an exploration of both sound and spirit. Renowned for infusing live sets with an unmatched mystique, Lazarus creates immersive audio landscapes that captivate fans worldwide. His transcendental sound makes Lazarus the perfect complement to Bedouin, who will push the narrative even deeper with their melodic techno soundscapes. Further elevating the ritual will be Collé with his percussive soundscapes and Robin M, whose vocal house single 'Moment' spread like wildfire amongst diehard fans of the genre.

Expect the musical to meet the mystical at Pacha Ibiza with this marquee lineup. Secure your spot on the dancefloor now!

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.