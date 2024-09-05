Pacha Ibiza's Flower Power Party Blossoms with Solardo and Felix Da Housecat

MUMBAI: This Saturday Pacha Ibiza is transforming into a musical time capsule, adding none other than Solardo and Felix Da Housecat to its nostalgia-infused Flower Power party. Fans can expect timeless grooves and swerve-inducing beats, as two of the industry's most respected acts grace Pacha for one night only. Book your tickets now and experience the vibes of the past with the hits of today on the island’s hottest dancefloor.

Fresh off the release of their sizzling summer single 'Too Cee' from the 'Sola Presents South America' compilation, UK tech house maestros Solardo are bringing their signature brand of latin-infused beats to Pacha. They'll be joined by the iconic Felix Da Housecat, who's known for a style that slices through genres, crafting compelling auditory tales alog the way. Together, the two global acts promise a night of irresistible beats and vibrant musical storytelling, culminating in yet another Flower Power party for the ages.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Koslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Vath, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.