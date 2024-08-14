The Blessed Madonna brings soulful selects to Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI - Embark on a musical journey this Saturday as The Blessed Madonna is set to plant her musical roots at Pacha Ibiza's iconic Flower Power party. The world-renowned DJ will bring her crate full of house hits and soulful anthems to Pacha, igniting a night that sets to redefine nostalgia on the dancefloor. Book your tickets now to experience this marquee summer event.

With her latest groove-inducing single 'Count On My Love', alongside modern classics like 'Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)' and 'He Is The Voice I Hear', The Blessed Madonna sets the stage for a night of feelgood selections. Her raw, timeless sound makes the perfect match for Flower Power’s ethos of liberation, love, and self-discovery, leading to one of the summer’s most hotly anticipated evenings. If that’s not enough,the evening will also feature additional support from house aficionado Kiddy Smile and Flower Power resident Bora Uzer, together promising to spread the good vibes until the brink of dawn.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.