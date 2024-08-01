Here’s a list of audiobooks and movies capturing the essence of friendship - perfect for your Sunday binge this Friendship Day!

Friends make good days better, bad days bearable and trips unforgettable! This Friendship Day don’t forget to cherish those who bring method to your madness, the ying to your yang and the ones who pick up your calls at 4 a.m.! We have put together a list of audio titles, films and web series that capture the essence of each kind of friendship you have. This list is perfect for your Friendship Day Marathon for the friends who are close as well as those miles away. Tune in for a fun Sunday binge with your buddies this Friendship Day!

LISTEN: Desi Down Under

Platform: Audible

Childhood friends feel like a warm cup of chai on a rainy day. Set on the shores of Sydney, this Audible Original is a coming-of-age story that follows three hopeful 20-somethings from Mangalore - Devan (Adarsh Gourav), Meenu (Prajakta Koli) and Rahul (Taaruk Raina) trying to learn surf-lifesaving skills at Coogee Beach in Australia. They are each facing their personal demons while trying to qualify as a team to earn the Bronze Medallion. But the good part is they have each other’s back on this wild trip! Listen to this funny and uplifting comedy about friendship, dream fulfilment, culture clash, and humanity, in English and Hindi, on Audible.

The Three Mistakes of My Life

Platform: Audible

Adapted for screen as the film ‘Kai Po Che’, this audiobook written by Chetan Bhagat has been loved by all - readers and viewers alike! This story is of a young boy who dreams of owning a business and opening a cricket shop to accommodate his friend’s passion. But the odds are stacked against them. Nothing is easy in a turbulent city - religious politics, calamities and unacceptable love stand in the way of them realising their dream. Will this put their friendship to the test? Tune into this dark, witty tale about modern India, where the author brings the ethos and isolation of an entire generation to the fore.

No Man Is An Island

Platform: Audible

‘No Man is an Island’ is a heartwarming collection of classic tales like 'The Woman on Platform No. 8', in which a mysterious stranger befriends a young boy, and 'The Crooked Tree', in which a writer and a hawker form an unlikely bond. Ruskin Bond, in his simple yet poignant style, writes about the many shades of friendship and camaraderie in this audiobook. Listen in for refreshing stories on friendship from India’s beloved author!

Benefits with Friends

Platform: Audible

Ever thought about the conversations you could have with your best friends to take your friendship to a deeper level? Canadian comedians and actors Mae Martin and Sabrina Jalees are best friends of more than 20 years and they share the conversations friends should be having to truly get to know each other. Benefits with Friends deep dives into topics like money, gender, parenting, kink and shame. A must-listen with your best friend, this audio series will empower you to let go of your inhibitions and take your friendship a notch higher!

WATCH :Dil Dosti Dilemma

Platform: Amazon Prime

Asmara is sent to her grandparents’ neighbourhood as punishment. But she lies to her friends about being in Canada to save face. She is not happy about the traditional setting. But this punishment becomes a blessing in disguise when she finds genuine friendship, life lessons and a hint of romance in the neighbourhood. She is faced with the dilemma of either keeping her truth hidden or finding the courage to be herself. Tune in for a story of friendship, growth and twists!

Madgaon Express

Platform: Amazon Prime

Will that much-awaited Goa trip make it out of the group chat? Madgaon Express is a mad story of a trip which did! Dodo (Divyenndu), Ayush (Avinash Tiwary) and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi) are three childhood friends who wanted to go to Goa together. Bad decisions and bad luck have them deal with one tragedy after another but through it all, their friendship shines through. If you’re also a part of the ‘We are planning a trip to Goa’ gang, this film is bound to leave you in splits.

Crew

Platform: Netflix

Shared experiences bring people closer. That is what happened with Geeta (Tabu), Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya (Kriti Sanon) who are strapped for cash. Another thing they have in common is they work as flight attendants on Kohinoor Airlines. But as their luck would have it, it is only a matter of time before Kohinoor Airlines goes bankrupt. The trio covertly join in on a gold smuggling operation to get out of their sorry situation. Will they be successful or will they get caught? Tune in to watch this heist comedy and the series of events that unfold.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Platform: Netflix

From the makers of cult classics like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, comes ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a story of three best friends juggling life as 20-somethings in Mumbai. This urban dramedy explores friendship, ambition, love in the age of social media and its impact on our lives. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a must-watch with friends, this film on modern friendships is relatable, packed with fun and drama and makes you ponder about how much of our life is controlled by social media perceptions.