Ammy Virk among top five Bollywood superstars who rock the dapper suit game

MUMBAI: Suits are the epitome of sophistication in men's fashion, and when actors don them, their confidence and charm reach new heights. From red carpets to TV appearances, many celebrities have made unforgettable impressions with their impeccable style. Here are five actors who master the art of the dapper suit:

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold fashion choices, recently dazzled in a classic black suit and white shirt. He accessorized with shiny black shoes, a stylish watch, and a traditional Punjabi bangle, topped off with black glasses for a confident and eye-catching look.

View his outfit here -

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk has been turning heads with his stylish ensembles. Recently, he stunned in a sharp blue suit with a yellow flower print, complemented by a red turban and brown shoes. His look was completed with Punjabi bangles and his signature charming smile.

See the look here -

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal made waves in a sleek grey jacket and loose, funky pants paired with a black shirt. His grey shoes and black sunglasses added a modern twist, making his appearance both cool and striking.

Check it out here -

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana showcased his flair in a grey checked suit with a bright yellow T-shirt and polished brown shoes. His confident pose and distinctive style made him stand out and added a dash of glamour to his look.

See the style here-

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao impressed in a stylish brown suit, featuring a matching jacket and pants with a brown shirt underneath. His look was elevated with brown sports shoes, a watch, and brown glasses, creating a charming and sophisticated ensemble.

Check it out here - :

These actors not only showcase their unique styles but also prove that a well-tailored suit can make all the difference.