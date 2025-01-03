Salman Khan's Sikander, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next to Pocket FM's Durga: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Khaas Kahan; catch your ultimate guide to 2025's biggest releases

MUMBAI: When is that film coming to cinemas? When is that show hitting OTT? And how can I catch that audio series? For every die-hard entertainment buff, it is the exciting list of releases that gets them excited about the upcoming year! This stands true for 2025 too!

With an array of massive shows and films all set to hit the mark, 2025 could be another memorable year for content enthusiasts. Here’s all you need to know about much-awaited projects slated to arrive in 2025:

1. Sky Force

Scheduled to release on January 24th 2025, Sky Force has been in the news ever since its motion poster set the internet on fire! Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, this film is touted to be a mega budget aerial drama that will take the scale and spectacle of Indian cinema to the next level.

2. Deva

Deva sees acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews join hands with the versatile Shahid Kapoor. While the plot is still under wraps, it is rumored to be an entertaining action thriller. Co-starring the charming Pooja Hegde, the film will hit screens on the 14th of February.

3. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn is back! After the success of Raid, director Raj Kumar Gupta is now bringing a bigger and edgier sequel to the table with Raid 2. Marking 21st February as its tentative release date, the second volume also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles.

4. Durga: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Khaas Kahani

For audiophiles who crave a gripping audio show, Pocket FM has your back! Durga: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Khaas Kahani is the tale of an ordinary 18 year old girl who discovers she's made for a bigger purpose that she had never dreamt of. While exploring the path to her extraordinary journey, she also falls in love with a man who, unknown to her, has the ulterior motive to stop her from achieving her goal.

5. Gandhi

Hansal Mehta collaborating with Pratik Gandhi after Scam 1992, and that too on a show that documents the life of Mahatma Gandhi? It can’t get any better than this! The much talked about web series will hit the OTT world in the first half of 2025. If the buzz around the show is anything to go by, we are in for a sureshot treat!

6. Jolly LLB 3

Take the hilarious Akshay Kumar, mix him with the witty Arshad Warsi and what do you get? The third edition of Jolly LLB! While the first saw Arshad play Jolly and second had Akshay play the role, the third part will see both funnymen together. Who trumps whom in this battle? Will have to wait till April 2025 to know the answer!

7. Invincible - Season 3

This animated web series on Amazon Prime Video became quite the rage amongst comic loving audiences. The tale of a young superhero son with a kind heart, and his demanding superhero father with dark secrets, Season 2 of Invincible left viewers with many unresolved questions. The show returns for a more entertaining third volume in the second quarter of 2025.

8. Zareen: Farz, Mohabbat Aur Taqdeer Ki Dastaan

Do you like audio series filled with drama and twists? PocketFM has just the content for you! Zareen: Farz, Mohabbat Aur Taqdeer Ki Dastaan, a young noblewoman named Zareen escapes a deadly coup that annihilates her family, in the turbulent times of warring kingdoms. To survive and reclaim her family's legacy, she must navigate complex political landscapes, forge powerful alliances, and outwit those who seek to destroy her. Set in a fictional world this is a story of perseverance and a daughter's desire to fulfil her father's dream.

9. Superman

Are you ready for a brand new re-imagination of the world’s most loved superhero? Helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy fame James Gunn, this film promises to give audiences the good old Superman of yesteryear, with some modern takes on the way. The David Corenswet starrer will arrive in cinemas in the second week of July 2025.

10. Sikandar

If it’s Eid, it has to be Salman Khan! The blockbuster Khan will be seen flexing his acting and action muscles for Ghajini director A.R. Murugadoss in Sikandar. Not a single word about the plot is available, but when two big stalwarts come together for the big screen, fireworks are bound to be a part of the celebration!

11. War 2

Are you ready for Hrithik Roshan and some stylish sequences of pow wow action? War 2 is one of 2025’s biggest projects, with Hrithik going face to face against pan-India superstar Jr. NTR. Expect slick fights, slicker chases and the slickest spy thriller with this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Scheduled to release on 15th August 2025.

12. Thama

Thama reportedly sees Ayushmann Khurrana play a mystical vampire, as he joins Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the ‘horror comedy’ universe started by Stree. Although the story is under tight wraps, one can expect Maddock’s signature blend of laughs and scares from this October 2025 release.

May it be comedy, drama or action, each and every genre has one gem in store for audiences in 2025. And that’s not all! Many more blockbuster titles will also make their way to this calendar soon. Looks like 2025 will be the year of big screen, small screen and all screen fun!