News |  18 Oct 2024 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

From Aaj ki Raat to Tauba Tauba, tune in to Amazon Music’s latest ‘Diwali Beats’ playlist to elevate your festive spirits

MUMBAI: The excitement for Diwali is finally  and to mark the occasion, Amazon Music India is introducing a flagship playlist, Diwali Beats, that perfectly captures the joy of the season with a vibrant mix of tracks. No Diwali party is complete without the right music, and in this listicle we have rounded up the  top 5 must-have Diwali party tracks to set the festive mood, ensuring your celebrations are filled with energy and good vibes.
 
1. Aaj ki raat- Stree 2- Madhubanti Bagchi
 
After dominating the box office, ‘Aaj ki raat’ from the blockbuster Stree 2 has skyrocketed to become one of the top party anthems of the year. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Composed by Sachin- Jigar, it's a hit that continues to rule the charts.
 
2. What Jhumka- Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani- Arijit Singh
 
While Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi’s ‘What Jhumka’ may not be a traditional Diwali song, its upbeat and cheery vibe makes it a fantastic for your festive playlist. The reimagined classic was featured in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
 
3. Naina- Crew- Diljit Dosanjh
 
When Diljit Dosanjh got Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu to groove to ‘Naina,’ no  one could have predicted that its infectious beats, lively vibe, and captivating expression would make it the year's hottest track. Now, this popular Punjabi hit is a must-have  on every Diwali party playlist.
 
4. Manasilayo- Vettaiyan- Anirudh Ravichander
 
The song ‘Manasilayo’ from the hit film Vettaiyan, starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has become an internet sensation. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the electrifying track features  energetic beats and dynamic performances. With its catchy rhythms and Malayalam lyrics, it delivers a powerful rush of adrenaline that’s hard to resist.
 
5. Tauba Tauba- Bad News- Karan Aujlaa
 
‘Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newz has  taken 2024 by storm, with everyone hooked on it since its release. Its infectious beats, combined with  Vicky Kaushal’s stunning dance moves have made it impossible not to groove along. Conquering the charts, the track has secured the#1 spot on both Billboard India and UK Asian charts.
 
Adding these vibrant and festive tracks into your Diwali Playlist will undoubtedly create the perfect atmosphere for your celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying one with friends, these hit tracks will keep the Diwali spirit vibrant and the energy uplifted.
 
Tune in to Amazon Music’s latest Diwali Beats playlist for these hits and many more!
 
Wish you all a very happy “Musical” Diwali!
