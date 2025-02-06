A Majestic Ode to the Maratha Glory; 'Aaya Re Toofan' By A.R Rahman from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, out now!

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re Toofan’, the second song from the most awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’.This electrifying song, composed and sung by the Academy Award-winning A.R. Rahman, is a goosebump-inducing ode to the coronation of one of India’s most fearless kings.

Produced by the visionary Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ is helmed by Laxman Utekar and stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the powerful roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively. The song was launched in Sambhajinagar by Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar amidst a large group of fans and media. The film is slated to release on 14th February 2025 worldwide. With A.R. Rahman and Vaishali Samant lending their vocals and Irshad Kamil and Kshitij’s evocative lyrics, Aaya Re Toofan’ is infused with Marathi folk elements, traditional instruments, and the rhythm of Lezim. The song depicts the grandeur of the coronation of a warrior king whose legacy is etched in fire and steel.

Shot on a colossal scale with an intensity that crackles through the screen, the song was serendipitously filmed on the same date as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s actual coronation. A.R. Rahman said “Aaya Re Toofan’ is an invocation of an era; it’s a resounding tribute to the unyielding spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. When I set out to compose this song, the idea was to bring forth the Maratha roar in its grandest, most electrifying form, one that echoes in the soul. Every beat, every note, every war cry in this composition is meant to stir something primal, powerful and celebratory — I’m delighted that this. Vicky Kaushal shared," “Aaya Re Toofan’ is a primal force of nature.

Every single person on the set poured their heart, blood, and sweat into honouring the sacred legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This wasn’t just a song for us; it was a responsibility, a calling. ‘“Aaya Re Toofan’ marks a huge milestone - the coronation of a historic icon, and to be able to bring it to life is a privilege beyond words. I’m honoured that the legendary A.R. Rahman sir has powered this anthem with his mesmerising composition and mighty voice, invoking an era of unmatched bravery. Launching it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a land that carries the weight of his name and his sacrifice, feels like destiny bringing everything full circle.

" Irshad Kamil said, “More than an artistic endeavour, writing the lyrics for ‘Aaya Re Toofan was a pilgrimage into history. The idea was to pen words that crown the journey of a warrior, who roars across time. With this song, listeners will hear the echoes of a time when bravery was absolute, when duty was sacred, and when one man’s unshakable courage became the stuff of legend. To see this anthem come alive in A.R. Rahman sir’s electrifying composition, and to witness its grand launch in Sambhajinagar—the very land that bears the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj —feels like history nodding in approval.” Director Laxman Utekar, says, " Aaya Re Toofan is a resurrection of a warrior’s spirit, a musical glimpse of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s indomitable will. Every element of this A.R Rahman creation is crafted to shake the soul.

When we shot this song, there wasn’t a single person on set who didn’t feel overwhelmed by emotion. The moment we wrapped, we were humbled, as though we had just walked through a chapter of history. This song, for us, is about ensuring it lives up to being a true and fitting tribute. It had to sound like war and roar like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj himself was riding into battle." Singer Vaishali Samant added ,"I am deeply grateful to A.R. Rahman sir for trusting me to be part of this special song alongside him. 'Ayaa Re Toofan'is an emotion that transcends time, staying true to the pride of our land.

It is a tremendous honor to sing this song as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This song embodies the very essence of his bravery, sacrifice, and his unyielding spirit. I hope this anthem sparks a sense of pride and passion in everyone who hears it." With the brilliant A. R. Rahman composing the music, the film is a celebration of storytelling brilliance. The charismatic Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the lion, portraying the legendary leader's unmatched courage and resolve. Opposite him, the intense Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the formidable Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, setting the stage for an epic clash of rulers. Adding grace and strength to the story is the versatile Rashmika Mandanna, who brings to life Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, the Queen of Swarajya and Chhatrapati's queen, embodying elegance and resilience. Music of the film is presented by Sony Music Entertainment India.

