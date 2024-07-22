RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2024 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

#BadNewz unexpected twist: Gurneet Sahni, Ammy Virk's personal manager, makes a surprise cameo in the film

MUMBAI: Bad Newz, the hilarious comedy that has won hearts of audiences and critics alike, has made a whopping 30.62 crores in its first weekend at the box office. While we saw popular Bollywood actresses Ananya Pandey and Neha Sharma make glamorous cameos in the film, there is yet another special cameo that went unnoticed In a latest, unheard-of trivia about the film, we discover that Gurneet Sahni, Ammy Virk’s personal business manager, makes a special cameo appearance.

In the film, Gurneet appears alongside his on-screen pregnant wife, intervening in a funny verbal spat between Ammy and Vicky. His character plays a crucial role in the scene, where he silently looks on while his wife scolds the bickering duo, urging them to cease their argument as it's troubling her.

Reflecting on his unexpected on-screen debut, Gurneet shared, “It was completely unexpected when they added this impromptu scene to diffuse the hilarious argument between Ammy Pahji and Vicky ji. Ammy Pahji suggested my name for the role. It was my first time facing the camera, and it turned out to be a thrilling experience. Though I didn’t have any lines, being part of such a big film was truly memorable. I hope the audience continues to shower love on Bad Newz and doesn’t miss my special cameo.”

Bad Newz is in theatres currently and getting a lot of love from audience from all over the world.

Tags
Bad Newz Ammy Virk Gurneet Sahni music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jul 2024

Finnish Prog Darkness Is My Canvas new video 'Day Zero' off new album 'The End Of Times' out October 2024

MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero," the latest single from the album, reveals a new side of the band.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Nóis'Y Vendel combines heavy rock with Latin rhythms on new album 'Thorns and Thistles'

MUMBAI: In a constantly evolving musical world, some artists leave an indelible mark with their unique sound. Nóis'Y Vendel, born Valbert Wendel de Freitas Barros, is one of these artists.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Martin Garrix and Carolina Liar release summer anthem 'Smile'

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of Carolina who is also known for being a part of The Federal Empire.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his career as a pathologist.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Lucky boys Confusion announce limited edition Vinyl release: "Commitment" (2003)

MUMBAI: Mutant League Records is thrilled to announce the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of Lucky Boys Confusion's iconic 2003 album, "Commitment"! This special release is a must-have for any LBC fan and vinyl enthusiast, bringing a new dimension to the band's unforgettable sound.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Finnish Prog Darkness Is My Canvas new video 'Day Zero' off new album 'The End Of Times' out October 2024

MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero...read more

2
Kaushik Das, Entrepreneur and CEO of AAO NXT, on the Union Budget Expectations for the Media & Entertainment Industry:

"The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is flourishing, bolstered by the surge in OTT platform usage, governmental support for...read more

3
Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his...read more

4
Lucky boys Confusion announce limited edition Vinyl release: "Commitment" (2003)

MUMBAI: Mutant League Records is thrilled to announce the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of Lucky Boys Confusion's iconic 2003 album, "Commitment"!...read more

5
MTV Introduces #TuchchVichaar Campaign to Celebrate Pride Month and Beyond

MUMBAI: MTV proudly introduced #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This innovative initiative aims to normalize acceptance of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games