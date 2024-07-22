BadNewz unexpected twist: Gurneet Sahni, Ammy Virk's personal manager, makes a surprise cameo in the film

MUMBAI: Bad Newz, the hilarious comedy that has won hearts of audiences and critics alike, has made a whopping 30.62 crores in its first weekend at the box office. While we saw popular Bollywood actresses Ananya Pandey and Neha Sharma make glamorous cameos in the film, there is yet another special cameo that went unnoticed In a latest, unheard-of trivia about the film, we discover that Gurneet Sahni, Ammy Virk’s personal business manager, makes a special cameo appearance.
In the film, Gurneet appears alongside his on-screen pregnant wife, intervening in a funny verbal spat between Ammy and Vicky. His character plays a crucial role in the scene, where he silently looks on while his wife scolds the bickering duo, urging them to cease their argument as it's troubling her.
Reflecting on his unexpected on-screen debut, Gurneet shared, “It was completely unexpected when they added this impromptu scene to diffuse the hilarious argument between Ammy Pahji and Vicky ji. Ammy Pahji suggested my name for the role. It was my first time facing the camera, and it turned out to be a thrilling experience. Though I didn’t have any lines, being part of such a big film was truly memorable. I hope the audience continues to shower love on Bad Newz and doesn’t miss my special cameo.”
Bad Newz is in theatres currently and getting a lot of love from audience from all over the world.
