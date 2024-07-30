International Music Festival ZAMNA reveals a stellar line-up of global electronic music acts for its debut in the country this September

MUMBAI: Making its highly anticipated debut in India, Zamna is all set to transform the country into a pulsing epicentre of electronic music. The globally acclaimed festival is bringing together a motley of international acts from across diverse geographies to deliver the finest techno beats amidst breathtaking natural settings for its pilot India edition. Presented by Bacardi Experiences and curated by Paytm Insider, Paradox & WMS Entertainment, Zamna India will enthral audiences at NESCO, Mumbai, on 28th September and head to Gymkhana Club, Gurugram, on 29th September.

The first-ever Indian edition of the festival will unite thousands of electronic music aficionados with their favourite artists. So, get ready for the most heart-thumping party of the year as the exciting line-up brings the house down with a pulsating mix of subgenres for an all-encompassing sonic experience from around the world.

Setting the pace will be Mind Against, an Italian-born Berlin-based duo with a slick, moving take on techno, house and IDM. Their sound draws inspiration from the psychedelic hooks of the 1980s soundtracks and modern dance music. The duo is no stranger to Zamna, having delivered an unforgettable performance at the “Afterlife” event in Tulum earlier this year.

Indo Warehouse’s Kahani aka Armaan Gupta and Kunal Merchant will up the ante with their signature blend of South Asian culture, rhythms and sounds fused with global house and techno in their set, ‘Kahani vs Kunal Merchant.’

Italy-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Giorgia Anguili will bring an energetic groove with her versatile set seamlessly moving between pop, techno and house. Her performance will feature vocals, samples and loops enhanced by a range of toy instruments.

Known for his innovative approach to music, Shall Ocin will elevate his sound to new and unexplored heights with a mesmerising blend of cutting-edge soundscapes, beats and custom-made effects. The Crash Into My Love artist promises to create an unforgettable experience for every attendee.

No party would be complete without Animal Picnic, the Spanish powerhouses Iñigo and Daniel. Renowned for captivating audiences worldwide - from Ibiza to Moscow and beyond - with their blend of house, techno, progressive and Afro rhythms, they are known for their standout tracks like Sinopsia and Kapote. The duo will take attendees on a cathartic music journey, making it one of the must-see performances of the festival.

Festival-goers can expect a phenomenal experience with captivating performances, custom lighting, state-of-the-art sound design, and spectacular visuals, promising a multisensory delight. Embodying the life, music, and beautiful spirit of Tulum, Zamna has grown into a global epicentre of cutting-edge sounds, natural beauty, and cultural significance. It connects people and nurtures a community, making its Indian edition a landmark event in the country’s techno music scene. Don’t miss this adrenaline-pumping bash! Book your tickets now at Paytm and Paytm Insider!