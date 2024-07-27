RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2024 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Lee Brice brings summer nostalgia with latest release “Summer of Us” out now

MUMBAI: Curb Records multi-Platinum selling Country star, Lee Brice, is one of Nashville’s most prolific storytellers. His latest release, “Summer of Us,” written by Brice, Ben Glover, Billy Montana and Joe Leathers, takes the listener through the windows down, sun-drenched, carefree days of yesteryear. Produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, the track feels like rolling through the kodak moments of summers gone with an up-tempo sentimentality.

LISTEN: “Summer of Us”

"Summer holds so many great memories for all of us - vacation time with the family, backyard barbeques with neighbors and friends, or finding young love. This song brings back a lot of those memories for me and I hope it does the same for everyone who hears it."
–  Lee Brice

“Summer of Us” follows Brice’s current hit radio single, “Drinkin’ Buddies” featuring buzzworthy newcomers Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters. The fun-loving track resonated with fans immediately as we entered the laid-back days of summer – encouraging everyone to grab a drink with their closest friends and celebrate some much-deserved down time.

Brice kicked off 2024 with his intimate acoustic Me and My Guitar Tour and is currently out on the road playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows.

For tour dates and tickets, please visit LeeBrice.com.

song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and recently released his latest radio single, "Drinkin’ Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

