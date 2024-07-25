Hulaween 2024 collaborates with women-led collective Def for debut off limits stage

MUMBAI: Hulaween 2024 has teamed-up with the women-owned and led event company DEFINE EVERYTHING FUTURE (DEF) to unveil the debut OFF LIMITS Stage lineup. Designed to be an intimate fan experience, the brand new activation will offer a cutting-edge, immersive 360-degree stage nestled within the enchanting festival grounds. It will also bring Hulaween-attendees closer to the underground dance scene than ever before, featuring a medley of the most in-demand acts across house, techno, drum and bass, UKG and bass.
Hulaween will inaugurate the OFF LIMITS Stage at this year’s event, taking place Thursday, October 24 - Sunday, October 27, 2024 at its long-time home of Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida.
The first installment of OFF LIMITS will feature underground luminaries across the genre spectrum, including Chicago-bred techno producer Azzecca, SoCal house savant Ian Asher, Filipino producer GUDFELLA, GRAMMY-nominated techno purveyor Will Clarke, Manchester-based DJ, producer and label boss Bou, Mongolian-British producer Taiki Nulight, Orange County-native and party music hustler AYYBO, experimental bass duo Eazybaked, UK-based tech-house producer Riordan, and a special b2b between Los Angeles-based house selectors Justin Jay and Nala.
Additional artists performing at the first-ever OFF LIMITS stage include Bianca Oblivion, BOSSA, CHROMEBODIES (the collaborative project between Manila Killa and Hotel Garuda), 33 Below, Angrybaby, CLB b2b NIK P, Crucial b2b Kollapse, gad’m, Know Good, MPH, Oppidan, and Soukii.
The innovative stage experience will complement its underground dance music programming with pyro effects from Incendia and a Funktion-One sound system. Importantly, it will also blend DEF’s event signature production style with the singularly beloved capabilities of Spirit Lake, merging the 360-degree concept with lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, and interactive installations that seamlessly integrate visual and performance art.
The Atlanta-based event production entity DEF has made a name for itself as a fully independent, women-led team dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences with musical legends and up-and-comers alike. They’ve put on shows across the genre spectrum with artists such as Sara Landry, ISOxo, Of The Trees, Dr. Fresch, and many more.
Hulaween is similarly proud of its status as a fully-independent, genre-blending event, and it is excited to join creative forces with a company that is so philosophically aligned - and who are also long-time friends and patrons of the legendary festival. Together, they will underscore each other’s commitments to fostering community and celebrating artistic expression amidst the magical backdrop of Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
Since Hulaween’s inception in 2013, the Halloween-themed music, arts, and camping festival has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Over the course of the past decade, Hulaween has hosted a plethora of genre-crossing artists at the Spirit of the Suwannee’s idyllic grounds, which serves as the perfect setting for attendees to fully immerse themselves in Florida’s lush, enrapturing nature.
Hulaween offers a variety of ticketing tiers for the 2024 festival, including the newly-added, officially sold out GA+, which offers a dedicated lounge with a private bar, access to air-conditioned restrooms and a concierge service. GA, GA+, and VIP all include primitive camping, with car/RV camping passes available for an additional purchase.
VIP tickets (which are 90% sold out) include VIP admission, indoor bathrooms, VIP viewing areas, swag bags, complimentary golf cart rides, and VIP primitive camping included in the Mummy and Werewolf VIP options. The Witch, Vampire, Goblin, and Zombie VIP packages are all sold out.
Secure your 2024 passes for Hulaween now! Explore all available ticketing options right here.
HULAWEEN 2024 OFF LIMIT STAGE LINEUP (A-Z)
33 Below
Angrybaby
AYYBO
Azzecca
Bianca Oblivion
BOSSA
Bou
CLB b2b NIK P
CHROMEBODIES
Crucial b2b Kollapse
Eazybaked
gad’m
GUDFELLA
Ian Asher
Justin Jay b2b Nala
Know Good
MPH
Oppidan
Riordan
Soukii
Taiki Nulight
Will Clarke
HULAWEEN 2024 LINEUP
Headliners (A-Z)
Black Pumas
The Bobby Weir Incident (x2)
Chase & Status
Chris Lake
CloZee
Greensky Bluegrass
Killer Mike
Liquid Stranger
Nora En Pure
Of The Trees
Sublime
Tash Sultana
The String Cheese Incident (x5)
Tipper
Umphrey's McGee (x2)
SUPPORT (A-Z)
& Friends
A Hundred Drums
Airrica
ALLEYCVT
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
BUNT.
Cassian
Cory Wong
Daily Bread
Dirtwire
DJ Brownie
Dumpstaphunk
Eggy
G Jones
Holly Bowling
J Worra
Karina Rykman
Kyle Walker
Lettuce
Levity
LP Giobbi
Lyny
Maddy O'Neal
Manic Focus
Mike Dillon and Punkadelick
Mildlife
Moontricks
New Mastersounds
Ravenscoon
Sam Grisman Project
Say She She
Spafford
Tand
Tauk Moore
Township Rebellion
Truth
Walker & Royce
Zingara
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z)
Ajeva
AK Renny
BRUX
Davezilla
Dionysus
Eater
ElephantProof
Guavatron
Honey Hounds
MADWOMAN
Makua Rothman
Mascolo
Motivf
MZG
Phyphr
Sauce Pocket
Side Trakd
Tamayo
The Ain't Sisters
The Headtones
The Ries Brothers
The Sponges
Vicky B
