Enchanting vibes at WooMoon, Cova Santa

MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including Aigua, Joplyn, Mona Pirzad, Rampue Live, Yamil, and Bohem feat Izhy & 5 Litros, the event promises an evening brimming with diverse musical talents that will leave a lasting impact.
Each DJ brings a unique flair to the stage: from Aigua's dynamic energy, Joplyn's innovative beats, Mona Pirzad's enchanting soundscapes, Rampue Live's captivating performances, Yamil's soulful rhythms, and Bohem feat Izhy & 5 Litros' eclectic fusion. Together, they ensure an evening where music ignites the dance floor with electrifying energy and vibrant spirit.
WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, WooMoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.
WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Never Elected, a deadly grungy rock group from Washington DC, USA has recently re-released their album “Turbulence” this past April and are...read more
MUMBAI: The Aphelion, Ottawa, Canada's premier progressive metal band, is excited to announce the release of their new single, “The Seed of Doubt”....read more
MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including...read more
MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including...read more
MUMBAI: Two titans of the global club scene are set to unite on July 28 when Denis Sulta joins the legendary Solomun for his esteemed +1 Pacha Ibiza...read more