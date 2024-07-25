RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2024 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Enchanting vibes at WooMoon, Cova Santa

MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including Aigua, Joplyn, Mona Pirzad, Rampue Live, Yamil, and Bohem feat Izhy & 5 Litros, the event promises an evening brimming with diverse musical talents that will leave a lasting impact.

Each DJ brings a unique flair to the stage: from Aigua's dynamic energy, Joplyn's innovative beats, Mona Pirzad's enchanting soundscapes, Rampue Live's captivating performances, Yamil's soulful rhythms, and Bohem feat Izhy & 5 Litros' eclectic fusion. Together, they ensure an evening where music ignites the dance floor with electrifying energy and vibrant spirit.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, WooMoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

