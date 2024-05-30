RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2024 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

WooMoon marked a new Ibizan chapter for its eighth year

MUMBAI: On Sunday, May 26, WooMoon marked a new Ibizan chapter for its eighth year with 'ORIGEN'.Paying homage to seven years of history, WooMoon is welcoming everyone to be a part of this inclusive family of lovers, dreamers and expressionists. With its first celebration on Sunday, May 26; WooMoon 2024 opened with live performances from Alex Serra and Jan Blomqvist alongside DJs Tanika, Valentin Huedo and Yamil.

With an all new stage design, sound system and lighting in the club, WooMoon has brought a new level to innovative spaces and surfaces. The multiple stages were decorated with modular scenography that showcase acts imaginatively, which will also include new points of view that broaden the performance's impact and make the audience an integral part of the show. Alex Serra’s live performance outside set the tone for the evening while Jan Blomqvist played inside the club. An exciting and unconventional party on the island, Woomoon is truly unmissable - honouring love, connection, acceptance, self-expression - and unequivocal bliss.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists; including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

 

Tags
WooMoon Origen music Songs
Related news
 | 31 May 2024

Marco Carola and Black Coffee are set to play music on at Destino Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Italian Tech-House titan Marco Carola and Black Coffee are set to play Music On at Destino Pacha Ibiza. The iconic pairing take to the decks of Destino Pacha Ibiza on June 13, 2024.

read more
 | 31 May 2024

Metronomy Shares New Single "Contact High"

MUMBAI: Elsewhere on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ we see Mount collaborate with Nourished by Time, Lynks, SPIDER, Pan Amsterdam, Master Peace and TaliaBle. Alongside the EP announcement, Mount shared “With Balance (feat.

read more
 | 31 May 2024

Warren Hue- The rising star continues to explore new sonic territory with the release of his new single 'Rodeo'

MUMBAI: Jakarta-born, Los Angeles-based rising star, Warren Hue, continues the rollout of his TUNA mixtape with the release of his new single, “RODEO.” Produced by Warren’s go-to collaborator, Chasu, the mid-2010 inspired track finds Warren at a crossroads, this time on Rodeo Drive.

read more
 | 31 May 2024

Filipino-American Star Tim Atlas unveils highly-anticipated debut album, 'Enchanté'

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter and producer Tim Atlas, who boldly blends elements of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop, has released his highly-anticipated debut album, 'Enchante', alongside an accompanying music video for the title track.

read more
 | 30 May 2024

Shruti Haasan's SM posts raise speculation regarding her new music project

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan piqued the interest of her fans recently by posting a story of her enjoying some foot tapping beats followed by another few stories which said ‘Shruti Rehearsal’ and one where her band is seen jamming.

read more

RnM Biz

Paytm Insider strengthens its leadership team by elevating Varun Khare to COO

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the read more

Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the neread more

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri to join as the new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more

The Mechanical Licensing Collective brings legal action for unpaid royalties against Spotify USA Inc.

MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Haasan's SM posts raise speculation regarding her new music project

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan piqued the interest of her fans recently by posting a story of her enjoying some foot tapping beats followed by...read more

2
Day 2 of Goafest 2024 delivers strategies for adaptation and innovation

MUMBAI: Setting a powerful tone yet again, Day 2 of Goafest 2024 began with the first session hosted by Sri Adhikari Brothers Networks - Dhamaal...read more

3
Marco Carola and Black Coffee are set to play music on at Destino Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Italian Tech-House titan Marco Carola and Black Coffee are set to play Music On at Destino Pacha Ibiza. The iconic pairing take to the decks...read more

4
Filipino-American Star Tim Atlas unveils highly-anticipated debut album, 'Enchanté'

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter and producer Tim Atlas, who boldly blends elements of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop, has...read more

5
Warren Hue- The rising star continues to explore new sonic territory with the release of his new single 'Rodeo'

MUMBAI: Jakarta-born, Los Angeles-based rising star, Warren Hue, continues the rollout of his TUNA mixtape with the release of his new single, “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games