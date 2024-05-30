MUMBAI: On Sunday, May 26, WooMoon marked a new Ibizan chapter for its eighth year with 'ORIGEN'.Paying homage to seven years of history, WooMoon is welcoming everyone to be a part of this inclusive family of lovers, dreamers and expressionists. With its first celebration on Sunday, May 26; WooMoon 2024 opened with live performances from Alex Serra and Jan Blomqvist alongside DJs Tanika, Valentin Huedo and Yamil.

With an all new stage design, sound system and lighting in the club, WooMoon has brought a new level to innovative spaces and surfaces. The multiple stages were decorated with modular scenography that showcase acts imaginatively, which will also include new points of view that broaden the performance's impact and make the audience an integral part of the show. Alex Serra’s live performance outside set the tone for the evening while Jan Blomqvist played inside the club. An exciting and unconventional party on the island, Woomoon is truly unmissable - honouring love, connection, acceptance, self-expression - and unequivocal bliss.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists; including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.