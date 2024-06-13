WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember. Woomoon returns to Cova Santa for another Sunday event that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Join us as incredibly talented artists bring magic to life with their performances. Feel the power of community, the resonance of voices, and the strength of music.

Get ready for an extraordinary night as Woomoon presents Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises at Cova Santa on June 16. Known for their immersive performances and eclectic styles, these artists promise an experience that will captivate everyone in attendance. Chris Schwarzwalder will headline the event with his unique sound. Deer Jade will enchant with her eclectic and captivating style, while Glauco di Mambro blends traditional and modern sounds. Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises will also showcase their talents, creating an electrifying atmosphere. This exclusive event at Cova Santa is set to be a highlight of the summer season, offering a vibrant atmosphere as these remarkable artists display their exceptional talents. Don’t miss out on this unique gathering of musical innovators for a showcase that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.