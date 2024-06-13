RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2024 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember. Woomoon returns to Cova Santa for another Sunday event that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Join us as incredibly talented artists bring magic to life with their performances. Feel the power of community, the resonance of voices, and the strength of music.

Get ready for an extraordinary night as Woomoon presents Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises at Cova Santa on June 16. Known for their immersive performances and eclectic styles, these artists promise an experience that will captivate everyone in attendance. Chris Schwarzwalder will headline the event with his unique sound. Deer Jade will enchant with her eclectic and captivating style, while Glauco di Mambro blends traditional and modern sounds. Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises will also showcase their talents, creating an electrifying atmosphere. This exclusive event at Cova Santa is set to be a highlight of the summer season, offering a vibrant atmosphere as these remarkable artists display their exceptional talents. Don’t miss out on this unique gathering of musical innovators for a showcase that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
WooMoon Cova Santa music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2024

Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a summer ready dance-pop anthem featuring iconic vocalist Ina Wroldsen.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India!

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Harmonizing the soul: Exploring the spiritual dimensions of music

MUMBAI: In a world often filled with noise and chaos, music emerges as a timeless beacon of solace, offering not just entertainment but also a profound connection to the spiritual realm.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more

2
Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written...read more

3
Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a...read more

4
WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring...read more

5
Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week. With...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games